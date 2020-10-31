Modular Construction Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Modular Construction Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Modular Construction market report contains a primary overview of the Modular Construction market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Modular Construction market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Modular Construction industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244882
Competitor Landscape: Modular Construction market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244882
Key Market Trends:
Relocatable Modular Construction – A Huge Market Potential
– A relocatable building is a partially- or completely-assembled building that complies with applicable codes and state regulations, and is constructed in a building manufacturing facility, using a modular construction technique.
– Relocatable modular buildings are designed to be reused or repurposed multiple times and transported to different sites. Some owners or manufacturers provide lease for such relocatable modular building services, as per the consumers’ requirements for office expansion, auditorium space, and medical facilities, in a short-term agreement.
– Consumers served by relocatable modular buildings include state, provincial, and local governments, non-profit organizations, corporations, school boards, health care providers, retail establishments, as well as individuals, partnerships, and sole proprietorships. School districts, across North America, are the largest owners of relocatable classrooms buildings.
– These factors are leading to the increasing demand in the modular construction market throughout the study period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market worldwide, and China alone has more than 7,000 indigenous dedicated players. The rapid increase in population in the regions of China and India is expected to give a rise in modular construction activity. The key areas of expected growth are social infrastructure, schools, hospitals, government accommodation, water, defense infrastructure, and water resources. Singapore has mandated elements of prefabricated, pre-finished, and volumetric construction (PPVC) for all projects on government land. The government backs this with subsidies for companies that participate with the aim of increasing and standardizing modern methods of construction (MMC) in the country. All such factors are increasing the demand for modular construction in the Asia-pacific region.
Reason to buy Modular Construction Market Report:
- Modular Construction market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Modular Construction market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Modular Construction market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Modular Construction and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Modular Construction market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244882
Detailed TOC of Modular Construction Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand from Construction Industries in the Countries of Asia-Pacific
4.3.2 Time & Cost-Effective Method of Construction
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Construction
5.1.1 Permanent Modular
5.1.2 Relocatable Modular
5.2 Material
5.2.1 Steel
5.2.2 Concrete
5.2.3 Wood
5.2.4 Plastic
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Commercial
5.3.2 Industrial / Institutional
5.3.3 Residential
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.1.4 Rest of North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Russia
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 South Korea
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A.
6.3.2 Balfour Beatty Plc
6.3.3 Bouygues Construction
6.3.4 Guerdon Enterprises, LLC
6.3.5 JL Modular, Inc.
6.3.6 Julius Berger Nigeria Plc
6.3.7 KEF Infra
6.3.8 Kiewit Corporation
6.3.9 Laing O’Rourke
6.3.10 Palomar Modular Buildings
6.3.11 Red Sea Housing Services
6.3.12 Larsen & Toubro Limited
6.3.13 System House R & C Co. Ltd.
6.3.14 Taisei Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 Recovering Construction Industry in Europe
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Viral Vector Manufacturing Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025
Alcoholic Ice Cream Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Advanced Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Preventive Vaccines Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024
Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Polypropylene Glycol Market Global Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2020 | Future Trends with Key Manufacturers, Development Status till 2024 – Industry Research.co
Hydrogen Brazing Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry
Forward Looking Sonar Market 2020 Business Size, Share | Growth Rate Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026
Wave Power Generation Equipment Market Size and Share by Top Players 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Global Industry, Business Opportunities, Growth Trends and Demand till 2026
Activated Coal Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Aviation Testing Equipment Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co
Narrow Band Filters Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co