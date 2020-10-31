Modular Construction Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Modular Construction Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Modular Construction market report contains a primary overview of the Modular Construction market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Modular Construction market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Modular Construction industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244882

Competitor Landscape: Modular Construction market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A.

Balfour Beatty Plc

Bouygues Construction

Guerdon Enterprises, LLC

JL Modular, Inc.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc

KEF Infra

Kiewit Corporation

Laing O’Rourke

Palomar Modular Buildings

Red Sea Housing Services

Larsen & Toubro Limited

System House R & C Co. Ltd.

Taisei Corporation Market Overview:

The modular construction market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. Increasing demand from the construction industries in the countries of Asia-Pacific, is driving the demand for the modular construction market. However, shortage of skilled labor across the industry is set to stunt the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– Time and cost-effective method of construction is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.