Modular Laboratory Automation Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Modular Laboratory Automation Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Modular Laboratory Automation market report contains a primary overview of the Modular Laboratory Automation market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Modular Laboratory Automation market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Modular Laboratory Automation industry.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Hudson Robotics Inc.

Becton Dickinson

Synchron Lab Automation

Siemens Healthcare

Perkinelmer Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd

Agilent Technologies Market Overview:

The modular laboratory automation market was valued at USD 2866.68 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5112.99 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 10.63% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. Laboratory automation has transformed the medical laboratory space, by steadily replacing semi-automatic and manual methods with fully automated systems. These automation systems are beneficial in sterile environments, wherein human error is greatly reduced and time is saved. Routine laboratory processes, such as testing, screening, etc., are automated. Automation tools can process concurrent requests in real-time, showing marked improvement in productivity and throughput.

– Modular laboratory automation (MLA) has helped clinical and pre-clinical studies by developing, optimizing and streamlining the laboratory workflow. Laboratory automation is widely employed in clinical diagnostics for sample preparation, distribution, screening and archiving.

– Liquid handlers and robotic arms are gradually becoming handy for performing different tasks with increased efficiency in modular laboratory environments. Conversely, the automation tools are also handling the demand for systematic execution of specific tasks like running ELISA assays.