Molecular Sieves Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

"Molecular Sieves Market" report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally.
The global Molecular Sieves market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Molecular Sieves industry.
Competitor Landscape: Molecular Sieves market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from Petroleum Refining and Petrochemicals
– Molecular sieves are majorly used in the petroleum refining industry. Ethanol is the backbone of the automotive industry and a major contributor to the world economy. The following graph represents the ethanol production by key countries.
– During the distillation process, the end products are 95% pure ethanol and rest 5% water. This 5% of water is adsorbed by molecular sieve material to achieve 99% pure ethanol.
– The dehydration of cracked gasses and olefin streams is basic to abstain from solidifying or the development of hydrates, amid cryogenic handling. Molecular sieves are used to remove water and other contaminants from these olefin streams. Molecular sieves are used for following petrochemical applications:
– Dehydration and purification of ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and other feedstock.
– Dehydration and purification of cracked gases and liquids.
– Naphtha feed dehydration.
– Drying hydrogen gas for acetylene converters.
– Zeolites are used as catalysts in the refining of crude oil into finished petroleum products. Because of their high selectivity, zeolite catalysts are often the most efficient and cost-effective methods, particularly in upgrading refinery streams into high-octane gasoline blending stock.
– Such aforementioned factors are likely to increase the demand for molecular sieves market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific region dominated the market share in 2018. With growing oil and gas industrial activities in countries, such as China, India, etc., the usage of molecular sieves is increasing in the region. The oil and gas sector in China is dominated by four national and provincial oil companies, which include PetroChina, Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), and Yanchang Petroleum. PetroChina, accounts for 31% of the total crude oil refining capacity, while Sinopec accounts for 45% of the total crude oil refining capacity in the country. Furthermore, in India, the demand for oil and gas processing is increasing primarily due to the rising fuel demand, due to the increasing sales of passenger cars, replacement of LPG as a cooking fuel, increasing urbanization, along with demand for infrastructure and consumer goods. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for molecular sieves consumption in the region during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Molecular Sieves Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Processing from Oil and Gas Industry
4.1.2 Rising Awareness for Treatment of Hazardous Organic Materials in Wastewater
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Threat from Chemical Composites, Enzymes, and Other Substitutes
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Production Analysis
4.6 Price Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Shape
5.1.1 Pelleted
5.1.2 Beaded
5.1.3 Powdered
5.2 By Size
5.2.1 Microporous
5.2.2 Mesoporous
5.2.3 Macroporous
5.3 By Product Type
5.3.1 Carbon
5.3.2 Clay
5.3.3 Porous Glass
5.3.4 Silica Gel
5.3.5 Zeolite
5.3.6 Other Product Types
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 Agricultural Products
5.4.2 Air Purification
5.4.3 Automotive Industry
5.4.4 Cosmetics
5.4.5 Detergents Industry
5.4.6 Heating and Refrigeration Industry
5.4.7 Industrial Gas Production
5.4.8 Nuclear Industry
5.4.9 Petroleum Refining and Petrochemicals
5.4.10 Pharmaceutical Industry
5.4.11 Plastics and Polymers Industry
5.4.12 Waste and Water Treatment
5.4.13 Other End Users
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 Asia-Pacific
5.5.1.1 China
5.5.1.2 India
5.5.1.3 Japan
5.5.1.4 South Korea
5.5.1.5 Australia & New Zealand
5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.2 North America
5.5.2.1 United States
5.5.2.2 Canada
5.5.2.3 Mexico
5.5.2.4 Rest of North America
5.5.3 Europe
5.5.3.1 Germany
5.5.3.2 United Kingdom
5.5.3.3 Italy
5.5.3.4 France
5.5.3.5 Russia
5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.4 South America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of South America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.2 South Africa
5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Arkema Group
6.4.2 Axens
6.4.3 BASF SE
6.4.4 Cabot Corporation
6.4.5 CarboTech AC GmbH
6.4.6 Clariant
6.4.7 Dalian Absortbent Co. Ltd
6.4.8 Desicca Chemicals
6.4.9 Graver Technologies
6.4.10 Hengye Molecular Sieve Co. Ltd
6.4.11 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.12 JIUZHOU CHEMICALS
6.4.13 KNT Group
6.4.14 Kuraray Co. Ltd
6.4.15 Luoyang Jianlong Micro-Nano New Materials Co. Ltd
6.4.16 Merck KGaA
6.4.17 SHOWA DENKO KK
6.4.18 Sorbead India
6.4.19 Tosoh Corporation
6.4.20 W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.
6.4.21 Zeochem AG
6.4.22 Zeolyst International
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Nano-size Zeolite Molecular Sieves for Medical Oxygen Concentration
7.2 Development of Anti-microbial Zeolite Molecular Sieves
