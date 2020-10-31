Municipal Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Municipal Water Treatment Chemicals Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Municipal Water Treatment Chemicals market report contains a primary overview of the Municipal Water Treatment Chemicals market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors to Dominate the Market
– In 2018, Corrosion and Scale inhibitors accounted for the major market share.
– Corrosion inhibitors are general purpose chemicals applied to deal with corrosion caused in boilers. Corrosion occurs due to the reaction of oxygen with metallic parts in a boiler to form oxides.
– Scale inhibitors are used to slow or prevent scaling in water systems. They safeguard open and closed cooling systems and maintain the efficiency and accurate water conditions of the boiler.
– The oil & gas and petrochemical industry is one of the largest users of scale inhibitors with the majority of demand coming from Middle East & Africa. The demand in the Asia-Pacific region is due to the presence of power, textile & paper and sugar mills industry.
– Moreover, the food & beverage processing in the ASEAN countries will also add up to the demand.
– Hence, corrosion and scale inhibitors are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific has accounted for the major market share in 2018 owing to the high demand from countries like China and India.
– China, being the largest populated country in the world, faces one of the most challenging tasks to address, the water scarcity situation.
– Additionally, the government of developing economies, including China, India, and Thailand have been taking strict measures for water treatment, which, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for municipal water treatment chemicals in the region.
– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market owing to the aforementioned reasons.
Detailed TOC of Municipal Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2020-2024:
