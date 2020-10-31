Nano and Microsatellite Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Nano and Microsatellite Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Nano and Microsatellite market report contains a primary overview of the Nano and Microsatellite market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Nano and Microsatellite market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Nano and Microsatellite industry.
Competitor Landscape: Nano and Microsatellite market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Nanosatellite Segment is Expected to have the Highest Share in the Market During the Forecast Period
The market studied is currently dominated by the nanosatellite segment, due to the growing R&D from schools, universities, and startups. In the past decade, schools, and universities have been highly involved in developing nanosatellites for research and earth observation applications. The segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market, as the investments in this segment are growing year-on-year. One of the main reasons for the growing investments in this segment is the relatively low cost of developing these satellites and the high success rate of launching these satellites in low-earth orbits.
North America is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
As of 2018, North America has the highest market share in the nano and microsatellite market. The United States launched more than 50% of the world’s nano and microsatellites to date. In addition, every year, the country is launching a huge number of nano and microsatellites for various applications, including earth observation, remote sensing, communications, and military operations. In 2018 alone, the United States launched around 150 of these satellites, and about twice the number of those nano and microsatellites are planned to be launched in 2019 by the country. However, during the forecast period, Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region, as companies in the region are investing more in nanosatellite technologies. Sky and Space Global Ltd, a British public company, is planning to launch a constellation of 200 nanosatellites in equatorial low earth orbit for narrowband communications. The launches are expected to be completed during the forecast period. Moreover, many universities and startups in Europe are collaborating with launch service providers to launch their own nano and microsatellites.
Detailed TOC of Nano and Microsatellite Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End User
5.1.1 Military
5.1.2 Civil
5.1.3 Commercial
5.2 Mass
5.2.1 Nanosatellite (1 kg – 10 kg)
5.2.2 Microsatellite (10 kg – 100 kg)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Planet Labs Inc.
6.4.2 SPIRE
6.4.3 Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd
6.4.4 Swarm Technologies
6.4.5 SpaceQuest Ltd
6.4.6 Harris Corporation
6.4.7 Commsat
6.4.8 German Orbital Systems
6.4.9 Viasat Inc.
6.4.10 GomSpace Group AB
6.4.11 Sky and Space Global
6.4.12 Astrocast
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
