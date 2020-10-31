Nano Cellulose Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Nano Cellulose Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Nano Cellulose market report contains a primary overview of the Nano Cellulose market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Nano Cellulose market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Nano Cellulose industry.
Nano Cellulose market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Paper Processing is Expected to Witness Higher Growth
– As cellulose is an organic compound obtained from wood pulp, it has a major application base in paper processing. Additionally, nano cellulose allows producers to increase the usage of mineral filler during production of paper.
– The demand for nanocellulose paper from the electronics sector has also witnessed an increase. This is owing to the properties offered by nanocellulose, which include optical, cost-efficient, light-weight, biodegradable, and recyclability. The growth of electronics industry is likely to ramp up the demand for nanocellulose paper in the coming years.
– The demand for paper has been at a rise, majorly owing to the demand from the developing countries, such as India, China, Thailand, and Vietnam. The increase in the number of school-going children, rising literacy, increasing documentation, and expansion of organized retail business in these countries have created a spur in the demand for paper, which in turn, is boosting the demand for nanocellulose from the paper processing sector.
Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market
– The Asia-Pacific nanocellulose market is witnessing a robust growth, owing to the increasing automotive and paper production in countries, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea.
– China is the largest country in the paper industry across the world, both in terms of production and consumption. The domestic paper sector in the country is growing, owing to the steady rising prices, increasing demand, and rising exports.
– Moreover, China has the world’s largest automotive market, in terms of production. According to the OICA, automotive production in China reached 27,809,196 vehicles in 2018. Currently, many OEM manufacturers are introducing hybrid body structures, which incorporate plastic and composite materials in combination with the traditional steel and light alloy components.
– Additionally, growth in manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry is driving the demand for nanocellulose composites in China.
– In South Korea, the government is taking initiatives to increase the aerospace production in the country by investing around USD 20 billion by 2020. Moreover, the government is planning to increase the domestic maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations, which may further drive the aerospace sector.
– Such factors are expected to drive the market for nanocellulose in the Asia-Pacific region.
