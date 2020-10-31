Naphthalene Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Naphthalene Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Naphthalene market report contains a primary overview of the Naphthalene market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Naphthalene market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Naphthalene industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244866
Competitor Landscape: Naphthalene market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244866
Key Market Trends:
Naphthalene Sulfonates to be the Major Application
– One of the major applications of naphthalene is in the preparation of naphthalene sulfonates which have a variety of applications, owing to their wetting and dispersing properties.
– They are used in the production of surfactants that are used in a variety of personal care products.
– Naphthalene sulfonates are used in preparation of naphthalene sulphonated formaldehyde (NSF) which is used in polymer-concrete admixtures to neutralize the surface charge on cement particles in enhancing water tied up in the cement agglomerations, and thereafter, in reducing the viscosity of the paste and concrete.
– China is one of the largest markets for naphthalene sulfonates whereas Europe has shown significant growth in the demand for naphthalene sulfonates.
– Overall, naphthalene sulfonate is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific dominated the naphthalene market in 2018, owing to the high demand from countries like China and India.
– The growing construction and agriculture industries of the Asian countries like China and India are some of the crucial factors that are driving the market growth in the region.
– The approval of large construction projects, especially in India, China, and Japan is expected to drive the market for naphthalene in the region.
– The construction industry of the ASEAN countries is also growing at a significant rate, owing to increasing investments by both the public and private sectors.
– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period owing to the aforementioned reasons.
Reason to buy Naphthalene Market Report:
- Naphthalene market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Naphthalene market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Naphthalene market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Naphthalene and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Naphthalene market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244866
Detailed TOC of Naphthalene Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Use as NSF in Concrete Admixtures
4.1.2 Growing Use in Textile Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations regarding VOC emissions
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Source
5.1.1 Coal Tar
5.1.2 Petroleum
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Intermediate for Production of Organic Compounds
5.2.1.1 Phthalic Anhydride
5.2.1.2 Naphthalene Sulfonates
5.2.2 Low-Volatility Solvents
5.2.3 Moth Repellent
5.2.4 Pesticides
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 France
5.3.3.3 United Kingdom
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd�
6.4.2 CarbonTech Group
6.4.3 Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.4 DEZA a.s
6.4.5 Epsilon Carbon
6.4.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.4.7 Gautam Zen International
6.4.8 Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA
6.4.9 JFE Chemical Corporation
6.4.10 Koppers Inc.
6.4.11 Merck KGaA
6.4.12 PCC Rokita SA
6.4.13 Rain Carbon Inc.
6.4.14 Tulstar Products Inc.
6.4.15 Wuxi Kingchan Bio-medical and Chemical Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 New Applications in the Construction Sector
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Modular UPS System Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025
Milking Liner Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
Automobile Safety Belt Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Mobile Hospital Units Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Commercial Vehicle Glass Encapsulation Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Compact Cars Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Acoustic Pyrometer Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry
Belt Pulleys Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
Household Drum Washing Machine Market Size and Share by Top Players 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Global Industry, Business Opportunities, Growth Trends and Demand till 2026
Diamond Mining Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
RFID Electronic Lock Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co
Ultrasound Bone Densitometers Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co