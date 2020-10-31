Naphthalene Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Naphthalene Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Naphthalene market report contains a primary overview of the Naphthalene market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Naphthalene market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Naphthalene industry.

Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd�

CarbonTech Group

Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical Co. Ltd

DEZA a.s

Epsilon Carbon

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gautam Zen International

Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA

JFE Chemical Corporation

Koppers Inc.

Merck KGaA

PCC Rokita SA

Rain Carbon Inc.

Tulstar Products Inc.

Wuxi Kingchan Bio

medical and Chemical Inc. Market Overview:

The market for naphthalene is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the key factors driving the market is the growing use of NSF (Naphthalene Sulfonate Formaldehyde) in concrete admixtures. However, the stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions are likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

– The increasing application in the textile industry is also likely to boost the demand for naphthalene during the forecast period.

– New applications in the construction sector is likely to provide an opportunity for market growth in the future.