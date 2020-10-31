Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market report contains a primary overview of the Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites industry.

Competitor Landscape: Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc. (AERT)

Fiberon

FlexForm Technologies

GreenCore Composites Inc.

GreenGran BV

Jelu

Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. Kg

Meshlin Composites Zrt.

Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. Kg

Procotex SA Corporation NV

Tecnaro GmbH

Trex Company Inc.

TTS (Tekle Technical Services Inc.)

UPM Biocomposites

Weyerhaeuser Company

Amorim Cork Composites SA

AZEK Building Products Market Overview:

The market for natural fiber-reinforced composites is expected to register a CAGR of 10.93% during the forecast period (2019-2024). A major factor driving the natural fiber-reinforced composites market is the increasing demand for bio-based composites in the automotive industry. Hydrophilic nature of natural fiber-reinforced composites is expected to hinder the market growth, due to poor dimensional stability, processability, and porous nature.

– Buildings and construction dominated the market in 2018, and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Flame retardancy of the natural fiber reinforced polymer composites is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.