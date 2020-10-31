Naval Ship Propeller Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Naval Ship Propeller Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Naval Ship Propeller market report contains a primary overview of the Naval Ship Propeller market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Naval Ship Propeller market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Naval Ship Propeller industry.
Competitor Landscape: Naval Ship Propeller market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Controllable Pitch Propeller Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period
As of 2018, the fixed pitch propellers segment has the highest market share. Fixed pitch propellers are robust and reliable, as the system does not incorporate any mechanical and hydraulic subsystems as in the controlled pitch propellers. Moreover, their manufacturing, installation, and operational costs are lower than the other types of propellers. Thus, they are now widely being used in naval ships. However, during the forecast period, the controllable pitch propeller segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The high growth rate of the segment is attributed to its benefits, such as higher propulsion efficiency, better maneuverability, less wear and tear of the blades, and significant NVH performance, as compared to others. Thus, they are now being adopted slowly, and thereby their revenue share is expected to grow during the forecast period.
The Market in the Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Grow with High CAGR During the Forecast Period
Currently, the market in North America is the largest, followed by the Asia-Pacific region. The US is procuring new naval ships constantly every year. The demand generated by these procurements is helping the market for naval ships propellers. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR. Procurements of naval ships in the region are driven by the high military expenditure by the emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region, such as India and China. Additionally, the disputes in the Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean, and the South China Sea are propelling the navies to further strengthen their sea-based capabilities. All these factors are helping the procurement of naval ships, thereby supporting the growth of the naval ship propeller market.
Detailed TOC of Naval Ship Propeller Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Propeller Type
5.1.1 Fixed Pitch Propeller
5.1.2 Controllable Pitch Propeller
5.1.3 Other Propeller Types
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 South Korea
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Mexico
5.2.4.2 Brazil
5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 Turkey
5.2.5.4 Egypt
5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Konsberg (Rolls Royce PLC)
6.2.2 MAN Energy Solutions
6.2.3 VEEM Propellers
6.2.4 ANDRITZ
6.2.5 Mecklenburger Metallguss GmbH
6.2.6 Bruntons Propellers Ltd
6.2.7 Schottel
6.2.8 Michigan Wheel
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
