Network Analytics Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Network Analytics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Network Analytics market report contains a primary overview of the Network Analytics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Network Analytics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Network Analytics industry.

Market Overview:

The network analytics market was valued at USD 1,425.32 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach at USD 4,312.15 million in 2024, registering a CAGR of 20.12% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The network analytics market is set to witness a significant growth rate in the near future, owing to the increasing need for autonomous and self-managing networks.

– The global IP traffic is expected to increase exponentially in the upcoming years, as network communications are becoming an essential component of multiple business models for present day’s communication companies.

– Hence, it is necessary to improve the network reliability and eliminate disruptions. Increasing adoption of network analytics by cloud service providers (who are facing challenges in maintaining service level agreement (SLA) standards and coping with the top-class quality service and quality of experience (QuE) parameters) is expected to boost the adoption rate of network analytics.

– With the growing adoption for IoT and emergence of Industry 4.0, the number of interconnected entities is expected to grow steeply, leading to the generation of extensive amounts of network data.