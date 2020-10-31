Network Automation Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Network Automation Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Network Automation market report contains a primary overview of the Network Automation market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Network Automation market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Network Automation industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244855

Competitor Landscape: Network Automation market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Cisco Systems, Inc

Juniper Networks, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

SolarWinds Inc.

Network Automation, Inc.

Micro Focus International plc

NetBrain Technologies, Inc.

Apstra Inc.

Arista Networks Inc.

Extreme Networks Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

Veriflow Systems, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Nokia Networks (Nuage Networks)

Red Hat, Inc. (Ansible Inc.)

Forward Networks, Inc.

AppViewX, Inc. Market Overview:

The global network automation market was valued at USD 8.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 21.59 billion by 2024, and is projected to register a CAGR of 19.8%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The adoption of network automation solutions have enabled SDN and virtualized network functions (VNF) services to optimize the network and security architecture, by seamlessly integrating cloud and CPE-based solutions easily.

– Data centers are undergoing a significant transition with the growing amount of traffic and cloud infrastructure driven by the strong adoption of cloud computing and advanced applications, by which it drives the growth for the network automation market.

– The emerging applications and business models, coupled with the falling device costs, have been instrumental in driving the adoption of IoT. Consequently, there is also a rise in the number of connected devices which is a key driver in the growth of the market.