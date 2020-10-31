Network Automation Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Network Automation Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Network Automation market report contains a primary overview of the Network Automation market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Network Automation market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Network Automation industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244855
Competitor Landscape: Network Automation market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244855
Key Market Trends:
SD – WAN to Gain a Huge Market Share
– The rapid emergence and widespread adoption of mobile technology, cloud computing, big data analytics, and social media by both enterprises and consumers have resulted in shifts in bandwidth, network infrastructure requirements, by which the requirement of SD – WAN is growing.
– SD-WAN solutions help in connecting users and devices from multiple locations directly to the cloud data centers and ensure the connection are optimized and secured.
– As data center traffics are increasing, so with the rise of the cloud in IT and telecom, the cloud is predicated on the idea of on-demand capacity and self-service, which SDN can dynamically deliver based on demand and availability of resources within the data center. This will help in supporting data center traffics.
– Managing traffic to many IP addresses and virtual machines is a very tedious task, but by using SDN, devices can be more easily added to the network, lowering the risk of service interruption. At the same time, SDN better fits the parallel processing and overall design of virtualized networks.
– With these benefits in mind, it makes sense that SDN in the data center is gaining traction and will help in growing the market of network automation.
Asia Pacific to Account for a Significant Market Growth
– Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The increase in 5G investments in Japan, China, and India, by key players, and the growth in the disposable incomes of the populations in developing countries, is expected to contribute to the automation market demand.
– The interest shown by SMBs in cloud adoption is further fuelling the growth of the market. Increase in demand of data center network is fueling the growth of the market. In India, trends in data centers include virtualization, consolidation, and green computing.
– Siemens opened a factory in Goa, India, to produce network automation components. This factory in India is equipped with state-of-the-art production facilities, and also has an infrastructure with lean processes, which will grow the market in the future.
– Asia-Pacific’s manufacturing companies are championing the digitization and integration of their operations, introducing digital products and services, and connecting new technologies across their organizations, at a much faster rate than their peers in the Americas and EMEA. The rapid adoption of network automation solutions across manufacturing sectors is expected to contribute positively to the growth of the market.
Reason to buy Network Automation Market Report:
- Network Automation market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Network Automation market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Network Automation market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Network Automation and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Network Automation market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244855
Detailed TOC of Network Automation Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Data Centre Network Due to Increasing Traffic
4.3.2 Rising Trend of Connected Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professional Across Industries
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Network Type
5.1.1 Physical
5.1.2 Virtual
5.1.3 Hybrid
5.2 By Solution Type
5.2.1 Network Automation Tools
5.2.2 SD-WAN and Network Virtualization
5.2.3 Intent-based Networking
5.3 By Service Type
5.3.1 Managed
5.3.2 Professional
5.4 By Deployment
5.4.1 Cloud
5.4.2 On-premise
5.4.3 Hybrid
5.5 By End-user Industry
5.5.1 IT and Telecom
5.5.2 Manufacturing
5.5.3 Energy and Utility
5.5.4 Banking and Financial Services
5.5.5 Education
5.5.6 Other End-user Industries
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North America
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.3 Asia-Pacific
5.6.4 Latin America
5.6.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc
6.1.2 Juniper Networks, Inc.
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
6.1.5 SolarWinds Inc.
6.1.6 Network Automation, Inc.
6.1.7 Micro Focus International plc
6.1.8 NetBrain Technologies, Inc.
6.1.9 Apstra Inc.
6.1.10 Arista Networks Inc.
6.1.11 Extreme Networks Inc.
6.1.12 BMC Software, Inc.
6.1.13 Veriflow Systems, Inc.
6.1.14 VMware, Inc.
6.1.15 Nokia Networks (Nuage Networks)
6.1.16 Red Hat, Inc. (Ansible Inc.)
6.1.17 Forward Networks, Inc.
6.1.18 AppViewX, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Aviation MRO Software Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025
Warp Preparation Machines Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co
Wearable Security Device Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
PPE for Oil and Gas Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Packaged Heat Pumps Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Frequent Replacement Contact Lenses Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Long Nose Pliers Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026
Analog-to-Digital Converters(ADC) Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
Windproof Umbrellas Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026
Bismuth Nitrate Market Analysis by Revenue 2020 to 2023 – Growth Rate of Key Players, Industry Share, Top Manufacturers, New Technologies and Forecast Analysis with COVID-19 Impact
ICP-MS Spectrometer Market Size 2020 Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Leading Players Updates, Share Trends, and Future Developments till 2024 – Industry Research.co
Capillary Electrophoresis Systems Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co