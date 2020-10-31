Network Forensics Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Network Forensics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Network Forensics market report contains a primary overview of the Network Forensics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Network Forensics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Network Forensics industry.
Competitor Landscape: Network Forensics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
IT and Telecom Sector to Account for a Significant Share
– IT and telecom companies form a major segment in the critical infrastructure of any country, and multiple industries depend on their network for being operational. Therefore, the impact of a network attack can be vast and far-reaching, if it impacts the IT and telecom industry. Even a minor attack, or claims of an attack, can lead a company to shut down the critical services that the consumers and businesses rely upon.
– The sector is also booming with opportunities for network operators to transform their revenue models, through the development of advanced and innovative digital services, related to IoT, 5G, e-commerce, OTT communications, and mobile payments or managed services.
– At the same time, offering an enhanced network experience and implementing innovative and customized services are essential to driving up revenue.
– These factors are also motivating the studied market vendors to innovate their product offering, targeting these customers.
– Leading organizations have been attacked by phishers. Therefore, proper cyber security skills are especially important when it comes to security analytics and operations, according to the vendors in the market.
North American to Dominate the Market
– North America, among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption of network forensics solutions, is one of the largest markets. Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of vendors in the market.
– The increasing use of the internet and digital communications systems, especially in the shape of the Internet of things (IoT), leads to the increasing demand for competence in network forensics
– The growing popularity of IoT and BYOD trends has also resulted in the growth of cyber-crimes, forcing organizations to use network security solutions. The rise in connected devices in the region has made enterprise networks more complex. The evolving network landscape has generated the need among enterprises to reassess their network security infrastructure and adopt robust network solutions.
– The US Department of Defense has invested a massive amount in modernizing their infrastructure in the past. In April 2018, the Defense Systems Information Agency (DISA) of DoD announced their plan to upgrade the Defense Information Systems Network (DISN) with 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) transport speeds to a 100 Gbps packet-optical transport system.
Detailed TOC of Network Forensics Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Scope of the Study
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud and Network Technologies
4.3.2 Increasing Cases of Cyberattacks
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Value Chain Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Solutions
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By Size of Enterprise
5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.2.2 Large Enterprises
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 IT and Telecom
5.3.2 BFSI
5.3.3 Retail
5.3.4 Government
5.3.5 Healthcare
5.3.6 Manufacturing
5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Symantec Corporation
6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 Netscout Systems Inc.
6.1.5 Fireye Inc.
6.1.6 EMC RSA
6.1.7 AccessData Group
6.1.8 Logrhythm Inc.
6.1.9 LiveAction Inc.
6.1.10 Valvi Solutions Inc.
6.1.11 Niksun Inc.
6.1.12 Cyber Diligence Inc.
6.1.13 Netfort (Rapid7 Inc.)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
