Network Forensics Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Network Forensics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Network Forensics market report contains a primary overview of the Network Forensics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Network Forensics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Network Forensics industry.

Competitor Landscape: Network Forensics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Symantec Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Netscout Systems Inc.

Fireye Inc.

EMC RSA

AccessData Group

Logrhythm Inc.

LiveAction Inc.

Valvi Solutions Inc.

Niksun Inc.

Cyber Diligence Inc.

Netfort (Rapid7 Inc.) Market Overview:

The network forensics market was valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.9%, over the forecast period (2019-2024).

– As enterprises are continuously being targeted by hackers, and the malware are circumventing existing security systems and not triggering alarms on traditional security information and event management (SIEM) tools. Network forensics is enabling companies to better protect data and realize vulnerabilities in the system. With the increasing investments in security in the technological landscape, network forensics is emerging as one of the leading solutions in the industry.

– Increasing trends of BYOD and remote computing are creating a need for technologies that can be deployed instantly and scaled without the need for additional infrastructure. Additionally, with industries shifting most of the computing needs to cloud, the need for security in this application is on a rise. Due to companies offering flexible pricing and demand-based models, cloud-based models are witnessing an accelerated growth in the market, which is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.