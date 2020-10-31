Next Generation Biometrics Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Next Generation Biometrics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Next Generation Biometrics market report contains a primary overview of the Next Generation Biometrics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Next Generation Biometrics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Next Generation Biometrics industry.

Competitor Landscape: Next Generation Biometrics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Cross Match Technologies

Fingerprint Cards AB

Fujitsu Ltd

Siemens AG

Suprema Inc.

Thales Group

RCG Holdings Limited

Safran SA Market Overview:

The global next generation biometrics market was valued at USD 12.07 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 69.27 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 35.53%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). One of the key trends witnessed in the next generation biometrics market is a paradigm shift in business discourse towards more privacy and less security threats. The end users are increasingly looking for integrated solutions, rather than depending on conventional methods.

– The next-generation biometric market is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate, owing to the rising number of terrorist activities, coupled with the increasing theft activities on the part of crucial data and information that have raised concerns regarding national security. Major factors, such as growth in e-passport program, government support, and extensive use in criminal identification, are majorly driving the market.

– The rise in airport security initiatives and attempts to reduce the crime rates have increased the investments in biometric systems, globally. Various government initiatives, such as e-passports, e- driving licenses, border management, and national IDs, are being implemented in the developed countries using advanced biometrics

– IRIS recognition is one of the fastest-growing segments among the type of solution. Few benefits of this technology are that it is easy to use, difficult to forge, and is accurate. The iris recognition application in the consumer electronics sector is expected witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly because of the commercialization of various iris scan-based electronic devices, like smartphones, tablets, smart watches, notebooks, and others.