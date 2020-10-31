Next Generation Search Engines Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Next Generation Search Engines Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Next Generation Search Engines market report contains a primary overview of the Next Generation Search Engines market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Next Generation Search Engines market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Next Generation Search Engines industry.

Competitor Landscape:

Amazon.com Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Alibaba Group

Sonos Inc.

Harman

Kardon Inc. /JBL

Apple Inc.

Bose Corporation

Xiaomi Inc.

Baidu Inc. Market Overview:

The next generation search engines market was valued at USD 11.85 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 44.37 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The ongoing advancements in the voice-activated capabilities of devices are making voice searches by the user even more commonplace, hence, developing the opportunities for the market, over the forecast period.

– The rapidly increasing need for semantic search capabilities, the reduction of value in traditional keyword strategies, and the emergence of long-tail phrase optimization are some of the major factors that will drive the market for next generation search engines, over the forecast period.

– Intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) smart speakers are experiencing substantial growth in the market, and are playing a very significant role in the evolution of the voice user interface, in smart homes. The current growth in the smart homes and smart office markets is also expected to boost adoption for next generation search engines.