Nickel Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244844
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand of Stainless Steal
– Nickel plays a crucial role in the manufacture of stainless steel. It is one of the major commercial grades of alloys used in stainless steel production. Nickel alloying holds for almost two-thirds of the stainless steel production process across the world.
– Also, one of the key advantages of nickel in stainless steel is in stabilizing the austenitic structure of steel at room temperature. In general, 8% of nickel is present in the commonly used grade of stainless steel.
– As of 2018, stainless steel production increased about 6% from the previous year. This ratio has increased in recent years due to rising Chinese stainless steel production, which uses a high proportion of primary nickel units.
– As a result, Chinese stainless steel mills consume more than half of the primary nickel. Other major stainless steel producing regions are smaller than China and fulfill a greater share of their nickel requirements from stainless steel scrap than from primary sources.
– Such positive growth of stainless steel is likely to increase the demand for nickel in the future.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific holds the major share in the consumption of nickel. This is primarily due to the presence of large stainless steel manufacturing companies and battery manufacturers.
– The major nickel ore concentrations in Philippines, New Caledonia, Australia, Indonesia, and China are instrumental to making the region the largest producer of nickel.
– Furthermore, the increasing consumption level of nickel in China is also expected to boost the market in the region as it alone accounts for the highest share of the world’s nickel demand.
– China is the global leader in the electric car market, with the sales of new electric vehicles being four times higher than that of the United States.
– According to EV volumes, the sales of new electric vehicles in China is estimated to reach more than 920 000 units in 2019, with a majority of domestic OEMs dominating the market.
– This robust growth is boosting the demand for the consumption of nickel in the region during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Nickel Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Demand for Corrosion Resistant Alloys in the Oil & Gas Industry
4.1.2 Others
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Volatility in the Supply Demand Scenario
4.2.2 Environmental Considerations During Mining Activities
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Stainless Steel
5.1.2 Alloys
5.1.3 Plating
5.1.4 Casting
5.1.5 Batteries
5.1.6 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.2.4 Rest of North America
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 Italy
5.2.3.4 France
5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Anglo American
6.4.2 BHP
6.4.3 Cunico Corp.
6.4.4 eramet
6.4.5 INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL
6.4.6 Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd
6.4.7 Norilsk Nickel
6.4.8 Pacific Metal Company
6.4.9 QUEENSLAND NICKEL SALES
6.4.10 Sherritt International Corporation
6.4.11 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd
6.4.12 Terrafame
6.4.13 Vale
6.4.14 Votorantim
6.4.15 Glencore
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Popularity of Electric Vehicles
7.2 Emerging Application in Medical Industry
