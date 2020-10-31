Nickel Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Nickel Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Nickel market report contains a primary overview of the Nickel market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Nickel market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Nickel industry.

Competitor Landscape: Nickel market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Anglo American

BHP

Cunico Corp.

eramet

INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd

Norilsk Nickel

Pacific Metal Company

QUEENSLAND NICKEL SALES

Sherritt International Corporation

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd

Terrafame

Vale

Votorantim

Glencore Market Overview:

The market for nickel is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factor driving the market studied is rising demand for corrosion resistant alloys in the oil & gas industry.

– Volatility in the supply and demand scenario is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Growing popularity of electric vehicles is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.