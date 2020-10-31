Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Nitrogenous Fertilizer market report contains a primary overview of the Nitrogenous Fertilizer market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Nitrogenous Fertilizer market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Nitrogenous Fertilizer industry.
Competitor Landscape: Nitrogenous Fertilizer market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Urea – The Major Nitrogenous Fertilizer
Urea is the most widely used nitrogenous fertilizer across the world, primarily because of the high nitrogen content (46%). China and India are the largest producers and consumers of urea in the world. The major exporters of urea are countries rich in natural gas, especially those in the GCC region. According to the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), the global demand for urea is expected to increase at 1.6% per annum, to reach 188 million metric ton, by 2022, while the supply (effective capacity) may reach 197 million metric ton. Over the course of the forecast period, the regional demand for urea is projected to increase in all regions, except Europe, with Latin America, South Asia, and Southeast Asia being the largest contributors.
Asia-Pacific Dominates the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market
The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share among all regions in the nitrogenous fertilizer market, accounting for 60% of the total global nitrogenous fertilizer usage. China and India share the largest consumption share in the Asia-Pacific fertilizer market, with China alone accounting for more than 50% of the consumption in the region.
In 2018, rice production in Asia used the highest quantity of nitrogenous fertilizer, accounting for 35% of the total consumption. Oil palm, the second-largest consumer of nitrogenous fertilizer, accounted for 17% of the total fertilizer consumption. Rice and oil palm production growths are expected to remain robust, driven by population and economic growth in the region.
Detailed TOC of Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Urea
5.1.2 Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)
5.1.3 Ammonium Nitrate
5.1.4 Ammonium Sulphate
5.1.5 Ammonia
5.1.6 Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Grains and Cereals
5.2.2 Pulses and Oilseeds
5.2.3 Fruits and Vegetables
5.2.4 Turf and Ornamentals
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Germany
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Yara International
6.3.2 CF Industries Holdings Inc.
6.3.3 PJSC Togliattiazot
6.3.4 Nutrien Inc.
6.3.5 UralChem JSC
6.3.6 OCI NV
6.3.7 Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative
6.3.8 Coromandel International Ltd
6.3.9 EuroChem Group
6.3.10 Koch Industries Inc.
6.3.11 SABIC Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
