Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Yara International

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

PJSC Togliattiazot

Nutrien Inc.

UralChem JSC

OCI NV

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative

Coromandel International Ltd

EuroChem Group

Koch Industries Inc.

Market Overview:

The market for nitrogenous fertilizers was valued at USD 69 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach a value of USD 117.06 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period (2019-2024).