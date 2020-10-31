Non-woven Fabric Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Non-woven Fabric Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Non-woven Fabric market report contains a primary overview of the Non-woven Fabric market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Non-woven Fabric market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Non-woven Fabric industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244835

Competitor Landscape: Non-woven Fabric market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244835

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Healthcare Industry

– Non-woven fabric is used to make various products in the healthcare industry, such as surgical gowns, aprons, drapes, face mask components, and wound dressings, among others. They are also used in hygiene products, such as sanitary towels, sanitary napkins, tampons, baby diapers, and napkin liners.

– The demand for new and better-performing products is propelling the non-woven industry. There is a significant demand for non-woven fabric from the healthcare industry. Increasing surgeries and construction of new medical facilities are the primary driving forces for this market.

– In Europe, cataract surgery, the extraction of the lens from an eye, was conducted 4.2 million times across the EU Member States, making it one of the most common surgical operations. In Germany, Sweden, Finland, Malta, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Estonia, France, Austria, and Portugal, cataract surgery was performed 1.0 thousand times or more, per 100 000 inhabitants, in 2015.

– Moreover, recently, there has been an increase in medical facilities across the United States, especially in the Texas state. The government activities on improving the health of the population in rural areas are driving the market. For instance, in 2017, the US Department of Agriculture provided more than USD 1 billion, to help improve access to healthcare services for 2.5 million people in rural communities in 41 states.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant increase, over the forecast period, for hygiene products, due to the increasing adoption of female hygiene products in countries, like India, China, etc.

– In India, according to the BCH (Indian NonWovens Industry Association), the market penetration rate of sanitary napkin increased by 18%, from 2014.

– Other factors, like population growth, increasing aged population, and better awareness about hygiene among women in developing countries, are the other factors driving the demand for non-woven fabrics in healthcare.

Asia-Pacific Region is the Largest Consumer

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer, globally, owing to the commissioning of additional capacities, as well as an increase in the production of non-woven fabric in the region.

– In terms of consumption and production of non-woven fabric, in 2018, China held the largest share, globally.

– The textile industry in China is booming, with increasing investments and government support from the 13th Five Year Plan. Textile and apparel makers in the country are going through painful industrial restructuring. While the country, with enormous production capacity, is still the world’s largest clothing exporter, oversupply at home, high labor costs, and rising global protectionism have all eroded its competitiveness.

– The Chinese government is planning Xinjiang as the hotbed for the textile and apparel manufacturing, and has invested USD 8 billion. China’s northwest region is expected to become the country’s largest textile production base by 2030.

– The year 2016 was the first year of China’s 13th Five Year Plan. It was an important year for the country’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry, as it ventured into new business models, domestically and internationally. In 2017, China’s construction industry developed rapidly due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, projected to increase the market at high rates, owing to the rapid growth of end-user industries in the region.

Reason to buy Non-woven Fabric Market Report:

Non-woven Fabric market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

Non-woven Fabric market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Non-woven Fabric market.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Non-woven Fabric and identification of segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.

Evaluate the key vendors in the Non-woven Fabric market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244835

Detailed TOC of Non-woven Fabric Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Application Base in the Healthcare Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness among Consumers

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

4.7 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Spun-bond

5.1.2 Wet Laid

5.1.3 Dry Laid

5.1.4 Other Technologies

5.2 Material

5.2.1 Polyester (PET)

5.2.2 Polypropylene

5.2.3 Polyethylene

5.2.4 Rayon

5.2.5 Other Materials

5.3 End-user Application

5.3.1 Construction

5.3.2 Textiles

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Automotive

5.3.5 Other End-user Applications (including Filtration)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

6.4.2 Autotech Nonwovens

6.4.3 Berry Global Inc.

6.4.4 Cygnusgroup

6.4.5 DowDuPont

6.4.6 Eximius Incorporation

6.4.7 Fitesa

6.4.8 Freudenberg Performance Materials

6.4.9 Ginni Filaments Ltd

6.4.10 Glatfelter

6.4.11 Global Nonwovens

6.4.12 Johns Manville

6.4.13 Kimberly-Clark Professional

6.4.14 Paramount Tech Fab Industries

6.4.15 Suominen Corporation

6.4.16 Toray Industries Inc.

6.4.17 TWE Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Expected Rise in Demand from South America and Asia-Pacific

7.2 Increasing Number of Construction Projects, Specifically in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

Elliptical Fitness Machine Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Sports Analytics Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024

Energy Efficient AC Motor Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Castor Oil and its Derivatives Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Loading Platform Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Additives for Floor Coatings Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Facade, Cladding Market and Rainscreen Cladding Market Analysis by Global Size 2020: Company Overview with Top Manufacturers, Competitive Landscape, Growth Rate till 2024

Cigarillos Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026

Gibberellic Acid Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Cellular Rubber Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Muti-Spindle Milkshake Machine Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co