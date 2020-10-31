Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Nuclear Medicine Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Nuclear Medicine market report contains a primary overview of the Nuclear Medicine market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Nuclear Medicine market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Nuclear Medicine industry.

– Increasing incidences of cancer and cardiac ailments are the major drivers for the market studied. Nuclear medicine shows a huge potential in treating cardiac and cancer diseases. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) report, it was estimated that 1,735,350 new cases of cancer are diagnosed in the United States in 2018, and 609,640 people may die from the disease.

– Other factors, such as increasing SPECT and PET applications and growing public awareness for healthcare, are expected to drive the market in the future. Regulatory requirements pose another hurdle to translational research and clinical investigations.

– In the United States, all pharmacologic agents, including diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and radio therapeutics, undergo regulatory oversight by the FDA. Radiopharmaceuticals face additional scrutiny and undergo unique regulatory and approval pathways. Sometimes, extensive toxicology testing poses considerable financial burdens for the investigators.