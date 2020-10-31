Nutraceuticals Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Nutraceuticals Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Nutraceuticals market report contains a primary overview of the Nutraceuticals market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Nutraceuticals market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Nutraceuticals industry.
Competitor Landscape: Nutraceuticals market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increased Demand In Developing Regions
Developing countries have a higher prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, and lung disorders. Therefore, the demand for nutraceuticals is expected to rise in these nations. The gradually increasing healthcare expenditure will also augment the demand for nutraceuticals across the emerging nations. Nutraceuticals can be an opportunity for economic growth for many developing countries endowed with rich biodiversity and traditional knowledge of the health effects of certain indigenous plant species. The market records plenty of opportunities from within the emerging markets, not just in China and Brazil, but in other Asia-Pacific and South American countries as well. In order to succeed, key players need to emphasize more on product research activities focusing on local consumers, thereby differentiating themselves from their competitors.
Functional Beverages Remain the Fastest Growing Segment
Functional beverages improve hydration, prevent and help to address health conditions, aid athletic performance, and contribute to the nutritional well-being. Over the years, FF (fortified and functional) beverages have become specific and are tailored according to the health benefits, gender, and age. This diversification, in conjunction with the increased distribution channels, continues to fuel the consumer demand. There is a growing demand for immunity drinks, which can be attributed to the consumers’ desire for products that build up their defenses. Energy drink is the largest segment in terms of revenue. However, RTD tea, coffee, and enhanced water are the fastest growing sub-segments among the other functional beverages.
Detailed TOC of Nutraceuticals Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Functional Food
5.1.1.1 Cereal
5.1.1.2 Bakery and Confectionary
5.1.1.3 Dairy
5.1.1.4 Snack
5.1.1.5 Other Functional Foods
5.1.2 Functional Beverage
5.1.2.1 Energy Drink
5.1.2.2 Sports Drink
5.1.2.3 Fortified Juice
5.1.2.4 Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage
5.1.2.5 Other Functional Beverages
5.1.3 Dietary Supplements
5.1.3.1 Vitamins
5.1.3.2 Minerals
5.1.3.3 Botanicals
5.1.3.4 Enzyme
5.1.3.5 Fatty Acids
5.1.3.6 Proteins
5.1.3.7 Other Dietary Supplements
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Sweden
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Italy
5.2.2.7 Russia
5.2.2.8 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 South Africa
5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Key Strategies Adopted
6.2 Most Active Analysis
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 PepsiCo
6.4.2 General Mills Inc.
6.4.3 Nestle
6.4.4 Kellogg Co.
6.4.5 Herbalife International of America Inc.
6.4.6 Nature’s Bounty Inc.
6.4.7 Pfizer
6.4.8 Amway
6.4.9 Red Bull
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
