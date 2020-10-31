Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Off-highway Vehicle Engine market report contains a primary overview of the Off-highway Vehicle Engine market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Off-highway Vehicle Engine market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Off-highway Vehicle Engine industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244784

Competitor Landscape: Off-highway Vehicle Engine market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244784

Key Market Trends:

50-70 HP – Largest Segment by Power Output in Agricultural Machinery

The market for 50-70 HP engines for agricultural machinery is expected to grow at a fast pace, witnessing a CAGR of 7.78%, during the forecast period.

– Agricultural machineries under 50-70 HP category includes majorly tractors and medium-size combine harvesters.

– The medium size combine harvesters, with an average of 4.8m length, 2.2m width, and 2.8m height, have been widely used in rice fields, especially in ASEAN countries, like Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India. Thus, Asia-Pacific covered a major share of more than 80% for the medium size combine harvester market in 2017. The prominent suppliers of medium size combine harvesters in the Asia-Pacific market include Kubota Corporation and Yanmar Co. Ltd

– According to CEMA, the tractor sales of 50-70 HP remained stable in Europe in 2017, as only a few EU countries, like Spain, Denmark, and the United Kingdom, recorded increased sales of tractors for 50-70 HP. For instance, the United Kingdom registered 12,033 tractor units (more than 50 HP) in 2017, a 1`3.5% increase from 2016.

– While US and Canada registered a decline in the sales of 50-70 HP tractors but noticed an increased sales of tractors below 40HP in 2017.

– India is one of the emerging markets in the agricultural sector, which has consistently experiencing demand for more than 50 HP tractors over past three years, owing to the strong government support to Indian farmers in purchasing agricultural machinery in order to achieve high agricultural economy in the country and rapid improvement in tractors industry.

– The growing demand for more than 50 HP tractors in Asia-Pacific and recovery in the European agricultural machinery market are anticipated to boost 50-70 HP agricultural machinery during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate the Global Market

The market for excavators and other types of construction machinery is anticipated to strengthen in China over the forecast period. Government spending on municipal infrastructure projects is the key reason for the healthy sales of construction machinery in 2018. For instance, cities around the country are expanding subways and other urban transportation systems.

In 2018, China is expected to continue the implementation of proactive and sound monetary policies and the development plans of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao Bay Area.

Additionally, as the restrictions on foreign investment in land development, high-end hotels, office buildings, international exhibition centers, and the construction and operation of large theme parks has also been lifted in China. This is expected to increase the constructional activities in the country as well as increase the demand for high-performance construction equipment during the forecast period.

Similarly, in India, growing investments in the infrastructure sector and other strategic initiatives of the government are expected to boost the construction sector in the country. This in turn is expected to boost the demand for and usage of construction machinery in the country. Additionally, India is one of the largest tractor market in the world, with 41-50 hp being the largest selling segment. Tractors and power tillers play a significant role in the overall development of the agricultural sector in the country.

Reason to buy Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Report:

Off-highway Vehicle Engine market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

Off-highway Vehicle Engine market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Off-highway Vehicle Engine market.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Off-highway Vehicle Engine and identification of segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.

Evaluate the key vendors in the Off-highway Vehicle Engine market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244784

Detailed TOC of Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Power Output

5.1.1 Agricultural Machinery

5.1.1.1 Upto 30 HP

5.1.1.2 30-50 HP

5.1.1.3 50-70 HP

5.1.1.4 70+ HP

5.1.2 Construction Machinery

5.1.2.1 Upto 100 HP

5.1.2.2 100-120 HP

5.1.2.3 200-400 HP

5.1.2.4 400+ HP

5.2 Fuel Type

5.2.1 Gasoline

5.2.2 Diesel

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 AGCO POWER

6.3.2 Caterpillar Inc.

6.3.3 Cummins

6.3.4 Deere & Company

6.3.5 Deutz AG

6.3.6 Komatsu Ltd

6.3.7 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Powertrain)

6.3.8 Scania AB

6.3.9 Volvo Penta

6.3.10 Yanmar Co. Ltd

6.3.11 Weichai Power Co. Ltd

6.3.12 Kubota Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Rumination Syndrome Treatment Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Telecom Service Assurance Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024

PET Blow Moulder Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Smartphone 3D Cameras Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Flip Flops and Sandals Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Automobile Spray Booth Market Size Forecast 2020 Industry Trends Analysis with Impressive Growth Rate, Worldwide Overview of Companies, Competitors Analysis, and Global Opportunities to 2024

Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Analysis 2020 Covers Future Scope of Key Players, Market Dynamics with Industry Share, COVID-19 Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Vitamin Drinks Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026

Elastomeric Roof Coating Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy System Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co