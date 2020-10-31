OLED Microdisplay Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“OLED Microdisplay Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the OLED Microdisplay market report contains a primary overview of the OLED Microdisplay market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global OLED Microdisplay market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the OLED Microdisplay industry.
OLED Microdisplay market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Consumer Electronics to Have a Major Share
– The digital camera evolution has helped the microdisplay market to innovate and evolve. The demand from the customer to have a display with a clearer image, wide view angle and to overcome the limitations of assisted the OLED microdisplay to capture the market.
– The increasing disposable income of consumers has increased the demand for innovative and luxury products. Entertainment has become a medium for these products, which is reflecting the adoption of new display technologies. Consumer Electronics such as virtual reality, digital cameras are witnessing growth in adoption. This is expected to reflect the growth of the market studied in consumer electronics.
– Sony, a leading manufacturer of OLED microdisplay, has used and developed the product in their digital cameras. The scope of the product usage is high with the microdisplay being developed in various standard sizes and research going on to develop stretched display.
The United States to Hold Significant Share
– The United States is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets in the world for AR & MR in the near future. Most of the companies advancing in this technology are based in the United States. Leading players, like Microsoft and Magic Leap, are actively working on this technology, using the United States as their base.
– The United States is one of the largest markets for the media and entertainment industry as well. For example, Microsoft HoloLens is a breakthrough in mixed reality technology. Also, the United States is a pioneer in the technology space across the world. High technology exposure and easy availability of devices have created a strong market for smart devices in North America.
Detailed TOC of OLED Microdisplay Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Increasing Number Of Near-to-eye (NTE) Applications
4.4.2 High Resolution and Excellent Picture Quality
4.4.3 Low Power Consumption
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Protection of OLED Layers Against Oxygen and Water Vapor
4.5.2 Luminance and Lifetime Specifically under High-temperature Conditions
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Near-to-Eye
5.1.2 Projections
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Healthcare
5.2.3 Industrial
5.2.4 Consumer Electronics
5.2.5 Military
5.2.6 Law Enforcement
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Raystar Optronics Inc.
6.1.2 Micro OLED
6.1.3 Yunnan Olightek Opto-electronic Technology Co. Ltd
6.1.4 Winstar Display Co. Ltd
6.1.5 eMagin Inc.
6.1.6 Kopin Corp.
6.1.7 WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.
6.1.8 Seiko Epson Corp.
6.1.9 HOLOEYE Photonics AG
6.1.10 Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
