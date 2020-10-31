OLED Microdisplay Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“OLED Microdisplay Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the OLED Microdisplay market report contains a primary overview of the OLED Microdisplay market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Raystar Optronics Inc.

Micro OLED

Yunnan Olightek Opto

electronic Technology Co. Ltd

Winstar Display Co. Ltd

eMagin Inc.

Kopin Corp.

WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.

Seiko Epson Corp.

HOLOEYE Photonics AG

Market Overview:

The OLED microdisplay market is expected to register a CAGR of over 19%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). OLED microdisplays offer a compact size with high pixel density. The market is witnessing growth in demand, owing to the increased use of microdisplays in devices, such as smartphones, television, etc. Moreover, low entry barriers and growing revenue avenues are the prominent attributes to the OLED microdisplay market.

– The launch of virtual reality headsets is distorting the line between digital and physical worlds and is generating a sense of being present in the virtual environment, which is accelerating the growth of the OLED microdisplay market.

– Advancements in the heads-up display (HUD) provide additional information to the driver while driving. The demand for OLED microdisplay in automotive industries is increasing, while the use of VR and AR for automotive prototyping in virtually designing a car is also supporting the market demand.