OLED Panel Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“OLED Panel Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the OLED Panel market report contains a primary overview of the OLED Panel market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global OLED Panel market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the OLED Panel industry.

Competitor Landscape: OLED Panel market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

LG Display Co. Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

AU Optronics Corp

Innolux Corporation

Sharp Corporation

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd

Japan Display Inc.

Hannstar Display Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd

Koninklijke Philips NV

Pioneer Corporation

Universal Display Corporation

Ritek Corporation Market Overview:

The OLED panel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.44% over the forecast period (2019-2024). OLED panels continue to be a significant display technology trend adopted across the world, with larger screen sizes, improved 8K resolution, and relatively new form factors.

– Display panels form a connection bridge between a consumer and the information universe. Not only on traditional technologies like television displays, but Oled also feature prominently in many significant technology trends, such as automotive, virtual reality, IoT, and connectivity.

– Samsung after working on the technology for so long is now making dual-curved displays incorporated in their high-end smartphones, which is not the case when compared to other Android-based smartphone manufacturers. Also, LG has been working on the technology too and has set its target to ship 2.8 million OLED TV panels in 2018, which is a 64.7% increase from 2017.