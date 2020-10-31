Omega-3 Products Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Omega-3 Products Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Omega-3 Products market report contains a primary overview of the Omega-3 Products market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Omega-3 Products market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Omega-3 Products industry.
Competitor Landscape: Omega-3 Products market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Infant Nutrition Emerges as the Highest Consumed Omega-3 Products
Owing to the increasing popularity of omega-3 in other applications, many researches are being carried out to assess the effect of omega-3 in baby food/infant nutrition. It has been found out that consumption of DHA-enriched formula in infancy may be linked to positive cognitive outcomes in childhood. In infants, most of the brain development occurs during pregnancy and throughout the first two years of life. During these times, infants need DHA and ARA. These nutrients are responsible largely for brain development, which is the major reason for the growing sales of omega-3 infant nutrition products. Due to the increase in the number of working individuals in a family, including women, parents find it difficult to constantly monitor the health of their children. This has shifted their focus to synthetically formulated foods, which can assist in the health of their children.
Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Omega-3 Products Market
The shift in consumer preference toward a healthy diet, comprising of omega-3 ingredients and the use of fish oil in Asia-Pacific, is expected to boost the sales. China is the third-largest market for EPA and DHA oils in the world. Consumers in China mostly obtain their omega-3s from fish, supplements, and fortified foods. Omega-3 sourced from fish oil dominates the dietary supplements sector, while algal DHA oil leads in the fortified food and beverage industry. Cooking oil, eggs, and health drinks are some popular fortified omega-3 products in the Indian market. Over the last decade, consumer demand has increased, as more Australians are recognizing the benefits of algal oils for improving joint, cardiovascular health, and fighting depression.
Detailed TOC of Omega-3 Products Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Functional Food
5.1.2 Dietary Supplements
5.1.3 Infant Nutrition
5.1.4 Pet Food and Feed
5.1.5 Pharmaceutical
5.2 Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Grocery Retailers
5.2.2 Pharmacies and Drug Stores
5.2.3 Internet Retailing
5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 France
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Nestle SA
6.3.2 Unilever
6.3.3 Abbott Laboratories
6.3.4 Amway
6.3.5 Sanofi
6.3.6 Herbalife Limited
6.3.7 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
6.3.8 Blackmores Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
