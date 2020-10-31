Global Healthcare Data Informatics Software Market Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2027||Koninklijke Philips N.V, NXGN Management, LLC, Gneral Electric Company, Carestream Health

Healthcare data informatics software market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market will grow at a CAGR of 13.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Koninklijke Philips N.V, NXGN Management, LLC, Gneral Electric Company, Carestream Health, Siemens Healtcare Private Limited, 3M, Mckesson Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, among other domestic and global players.

Healthcare data informatics software helps in storing, managing, capturing and transmitting a patient’s information on a health care system. This software helps doctors and patients to analyse the healthcare data for effective decision making. This software also helps in reducing errors, cost, minimising operational errors and offer better service.

Global Healthcare Data Informatics Software Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of technologically advanced infrastructure in clinical laboratories, diagnostic centres, hospitals and other medical facilities is one of the key factors for growth in the market.

Digital wearable devices helps in supporting real-time patient monitoring, as these devices has seen a rise in the demand and adoption by patients in the years.

E-prescription among patients and practitioners is also helping to grow the market. With the installation of these devices in various facilities the decline in medication errors and inventory management costs has also helped the market growth.

Moreover, initiatives taken by various medical facilities is a key factor to boost the market growth, with technologies like mobile app, cyber security, tele medication, electronic health, artificial reality and many more will create growth opportunities for in the healthcare data informatics software forecast period of 2020-2027.

High price of product and less knowledge in the developing countries about healthcare data informatics software will act as a restrain, and further challenge the growth of the healthcare data informatics software in the forecast period mentioned above.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Healthcare data informatics software market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for healthcare data informatics software, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the healthcare data informatics software market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Global Healthcare Data Informatics Software Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare data informatics software market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of application, the healthcare data informatics software market is segmented into hospital information system, pharmacy information system, laboratory information system, revenue cycle management and medical imaging information system. Hospital information system is further segmented into electronic health record, electronic medical record, real-time healthcare, patient engagement solution and population health management. Pharmacy information system has further segmented into prescription management, automated dispensing systems, inventory Management and others. Medical imaging information system is further segmented into radiology information system, monitoring analysis software and picture archiving and communication system.

On the basis of deployment, the healthcare data informatics software market is segmented into web-based, on-premises and cloud based.

Based on end-user, the healthcare data informatics software market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, academic and research institutes.

