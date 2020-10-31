IOT SOLUTIONS MARKET WORTH USD 553.9 MILLION USD 2026 BY MAVEN SYSTEMS PVT., LTD., ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, SAP SE AND OTHERS

“The global IoT solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cyber security as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.”

The Global IoT Solutions Market was valued at USD 160.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 553.9 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 29.7% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Research strategies and tools used of IOT Solutions Market:

This IOT Solutions market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Details Key Players of IOT Solutions Market -:

The report incorporates key player profiles along with the information of the strategies they are adopting to remain ahead in the competition.

List of few players are-:

GT International

Carriots

Cisco

Davra Networks

Flutura

IBM

Telit

Wipro Limited

The other players in the market are Maven Systems Pvt., Ltd., Accton Technology Corporation, SAP SE, Hortonworks Inc., Accenture, Tego Inc., Symboticware Inc., Gemalto, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Mnubo Inc., Zebra Technologies, AT&T Inc., Datamatics Global Services, Google, Inc., Jasper, Samsara, Awair Glow, Arrayent, Tata Communications Ltd., and many more.

On April 2018, Siemens, an IT and telecommunications service provider collaborated with Orange Business Services, an automation company deliver Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the industrial sector. This collaboration focus on helping businesses to connects their machines and physical infrastructure to the digital world.

Market Drivers:

Expansion of wireless networking technologies

Boom of advanced data analytics and data processing

Reduction in cost of connected devices

Enabling technologies for IoT

Smart home and smart car innovations using IoT solutions

Market Restraint:

Data security and privacy concerns

Interoperability and lack of common standards

Difficultly in integration among hardware, software, and services

Breakdown of IOT Solutions Market-:

The IOT Solutions market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Global IoT Solutions Market, By Solution (Connectivity, Service, Hardware Platform, Analytic Software), Application (Web Security, Network Security, Database & Cloud Security, Email Security, Others), Service (Managed Service, Professional Service), End Users (Wind, Oil & Gas, Solar, Other End Users)

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: IOT Solutions Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global IOT Solutions Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global IOT Solutions Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America IOT Solutions Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe IOT Solutions Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific IOT Solutions Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America IOT Solutions Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue IOT Solutions by Countries

Report synopsis

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Industry Chain Suppliers of IOT Solutions market with Contact Information

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

