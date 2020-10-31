Digital Map Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis | Google, TomTom International BV, Mapbox, DigitalGlobe and More

DBMR Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Digital Map Market Research Report with a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans and latest development in the industry. This report covers the growth opportunities and the limiting factors of the Digital Map Market. Digital Map Market size report contains growth rate, revenue, segmentation with product type, application, end-users, regions, manufacturers, and more. The Study also provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World with Global Outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Key Statistics.

Global digital map market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 34.41 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 17.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.The growing need of 3D platform and advancement in digital map technology are major reason for the growth of this industry.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Digital Map Market report: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global digital map market are Esri, Google, TomTom International BV, Mapbox, DigitalGlobe, Digital Map Products, Inc., HERE, CE Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft, Apple Inc., Zenrin USA, Inc, MapSherpa, AND, Nearmap, INRIX, MapQuest, OpenStreetMap , Living Map, AutoNavi, MiTAC Holdings Corp and others.

Global Digital Map Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Rapid use of smart phones and increasing internet users has driven the market for digital maps.

Increasing adoption of free crowdsourcing digital maps hampers the market growth.

In December 2018, Indigo Ag, Inc. U.S. based aims at harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet recently announced its acquisition with TellusLabs, a leader in satellite technology and artificial intelligence. This will benefit Indigo Ag. Inc. in advancing its product portfolio, expanding its boundaries, able to serve better with transparency, expand the scope of agricultural intelligence platform and being in advancement in technology.

If opting for the Global version of Digital Map Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

How Does This Digital Map Market Insights Help?

Digital Map Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

The Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To Increase insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Digital Map Market” and its commercial landscape

