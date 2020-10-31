Virtual Classroom Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Demand And Top Growing Companies | Cisco Systems, Dell, Oracle, HTC Corporation, and More

DBMR Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Virtual Classroom Market Research Report with a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans and latest development in the industry. This report covers the growth opportunities and the limiting factors of the Virtual Classroom Market. Virtual Classroom Market size report contains growth rate, revenue, segmentation with product type, application, end-users, regions, manufacturers, and more. The Study also provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World with Global Outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Key Statistics.

Global virtual classroom market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for connected devices is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Virtual Classroom Market report: Few of the major competitors currently working in the virtual classroom market are Saba Software, Google, Blackboard Inc., Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Dell, Oracle, HTC Corporation, SAMSUNG, Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Barco, LG Electronics., Electa Communications Ltd., SkyPrep Inc., Impero Software (UK), WizIQ Inc., BigBlueButton, Digital Samba SL., TutorRoom, Veative Labs, EON Reality Inc, Virtually Live., Foxconn Electronics Inc.

Global Virtual Classroom Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Rising prevalence for personalized learning experiences is driving the growth of this market

High price of the AR/VR devices is another factor restraining the market

In September 2018, Sikshana Foundation along with Dell and Karnataka Government announced the launch of their new Sikshana’s Technology in Education Program so that they can encourage the schools to adopt new technologies in teaching. Dell also gifted laptops to the schools so that they can train their students and teachers. The main aim is to help the underprivileged children so that they can adopt these new technologies.

If opting for the Global version of Virtual Classroom Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

