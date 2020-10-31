Voice Analytics Market Classification By Suppliers, Consumption, Application and Overview

DBMR Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Voice Analytics Market Research Report with a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans and latest development in the industry. This report covers the growth opportunities and the limiting factors of the Voice Analytics Market. Voice Analytics Market size report contains growth rate, revenue, segmentation with product type, application, end-users, regions, manufacturers, and more. The Study also provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World with Global Outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Key Statistics.

Global voice analytics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2265.07 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the awareness amongst consumers regarding the importance of real-time analysis of speech and voice subjects along with various innovations of technologies.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Voice Analytics Market report: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global voice analytics market are Verint; NICE Systems Ltd.; Avaya Inc.; ThoughtSpot Inc.; Uniphore; Calabrio, Inc.; Talkdesk, Inc; RankMiner; VoiceBase, Inc.; Beyond Verbal; VoiceSense Ltd.; SESTEK; XDROID; Invoca; audEERING; Micro Focus; Genesys; Voci Technologies, Inc.; Clarabridge; ZOOM International; CallMiner among others.

Global Voice Analytics Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Increasing demands of organizations for collection of information and insights from the interactions with customers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Lack of information amongst various end-users regarding the availability of this technology is expected to restrict the market growth

In February 2019, VoiceSense Ltd. announced the upgradation of their predictive analytics solutions, making it available for call centers. This analytics service creates an individual profile for each individual customer based on their own interactions between call center operators and customers. This profile is subsequently analysed on the basis of around two hundred different parameters allowing for greater insights into the customer and call center relationship helping streamline businesses

If opting for the Global version of Voice Analytics Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

