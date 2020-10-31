Digital Lending Platform Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Sigma Infosolutions, FIS and More

DBMR Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Digital Lending Platform Market Research Report with a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans and latest development in the industry. This report covers the growth opportunities and the limiting factors of the Digital Lending Platform Market. Digital Lending Platform Market size report contains growth rate, revenue, segmentation with product type, application, end-users, regions, manufacturers, and more. The Study also provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World with Global Outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Key Statistics.

Digital lending platform market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 18.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 16,930.68 million by 2027. Increasing trend of digital banking is a driving factor for the market growth.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Digital Lending Platform Market report: The major players covered in the digital lending platform market report are Finastra, Fiserv, Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Sigma Infosolutions, FIS, Pegasystems Inc., Tavant, Abrigo, Roostify, Decimal Technologies, First American Financial Corporation, Mambu GmbH, CU Direct, Built Technologies, Inc., Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., Turnkey Lender, Ellie Mae, Inc. and DocuSign Inc., among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Digital Lending Platform Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

In May 2020, FIS launched automated portal integrated by FIS Real-Time Lending platform which streamlines and automates the PPP loan forgiveness process for small businesses. The new portal will enhance the customer base of the company.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content: Digital Lending Platform Market Report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Global Digital Lending Platform Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global Digital Lending Platform Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Digital Lending Platform Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Digital Lending Platform Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Digital Lending Platform Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Digital Lending Platform Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Digital Lending Platform Market Analysis and Forecast

Competition Landscape

