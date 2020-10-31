Automotive Camera Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

“Automotive Camera Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Automotive Camera market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Sensing Camera to Witness Fast Growth
Systems using cameras for remote sensing are gradually becoming an integral part of an active safety system in vehicles. Sensing cameras provide a higher level of performance than general-purpose driving cameras while also meeting the required automotive quality standards as cost-effective solutions. These are intelligent safety systems with two key components: the remote sensors (using remote sensing technologies) and the processing computer. A remote sensor is a device that collects data about real-world conditions through sensors such as radar, ultrasonic sensors, and cameras. The processing computer receives data from these cameras and sensors, then makes a decision, and sends commands to the vehicle subsystems.
With the increasing adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, the demand for cameras has been increasing significantly. Owing to the above trends, the number of automotive camera shipments is expected to exceed 170 million units in the global market by 2020.
North America Captured Largest Market Share
Large-scale domestic automobile production and increasing government initiatives towards the integration of driver-assisted technologies in automobiles to enhance the driving experience and safety are the primary factors that have been significantly contributing to the growth of automotive cameras in the region.
The US Department of Transportation proposed the requirement of a camera in vehicles in 2014. After years of delay, the federal regulation finally took full effect in May 2018, which mandated the deployment of rearview cameras and video displays in new vehicle models under 10,000 lbs.
Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), estimated that the US wholesale shipments of dashboard camera (one of viewing camera types) is likely to reach 285,000 units in 2018, which was up 20% from that of 2017. The dashboard cameras are gaining immense popularity among governments and insurance companies, and they are encouraging users and automotive manufacturers to integrate the product within the internal architecture of the automotive, as they prevent accidents and deter crimes.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Automotive Camera market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Automotive Camera market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automotive Camera market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Automotive Camera market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Automotive Camera market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Automotive Camera ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Automotive Camera market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Automotive Camera space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Automotive Camera market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Automotive Camera Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Automotive Camera Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automotive Camera market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Camera market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Automotive Camera market trends that influence the global Automotive Camera market
Detailed TOC of Automotive Camera Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Viewing Camera
5.1.2 Sensing Camera
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
5.2.2 Parking
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 United Kingdom
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Other Countries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Gentex Corporation
6.2.2 Continental AG
6.2.3 Autoliv Inc.
6.2.4 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
6.2.5 Panasonic Corporation
6.2.6 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.2.7 Valeo SA
6.2.8 Magna International Inc.
6.2.9 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
6.2.10 Garmin Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 DISCLAIMER
