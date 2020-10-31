Automotive Camera Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

“Automotive Camera Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Automotive Camera market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Sensing Camera to Witness Fast Growth

Systems using cameras for remote sensing are gradually becoming an integral part of an active safety system in vehicles. Sensing cameras provide a higher level of performance than general-purpose driving cameras while also meeting the required automotive quality standards as cost-effective solutions. These are intelligent safety systems with two key components: the remote sensors (using remote sensing technologies) and the processing computer. A remote sensor is a device that collects data about real-world conditions through sensors such as radar, ultrasonic sensors, and cameras. The processing computer receives data from these cameras and sensors, then makes a decision, and sends commands to the vehicle subsystems.

With the increasing adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, the demand for cameras has been increasing significantly. Owing to the above trends, the number of automotive camera shipments is expected to exceed 170 million units in the global market by 2020.

North America Captured Largest Market Share

Large-scale domestic automobile production and increasing government initiatives towards the integration of driver-assisted technologies in automobiles to enhance the driving experience and safety are the primary factors that have been significantly contributing to the growth of automotive cameras in the region.

The US Department of Transportation proposed the requirement of a camera in vehicles in 2014. After years of delay, the federal regulation finally took full effect in May 2018, which mandated the deployment of rearview cameras and video displays in new vehicle models under 10,000 lbs.

Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), estimated that the US wholesale shipments of dashboard camera (one of viewing camera types) is likely to reach 285,000 units in 2018, which was up 20% from that of 2017. The dashboard cameras are gaining immense popularity among governments and insurance companies, and they are encouraging users and automotive manufacturers to integrate the product within the internal architecture of the automotive, as they prevent accidents and deter crimes.

Market Overview:

The global automotive camera market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.34%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Growing automotive safety systems, advancements in camera-based driver assistance sensors and growing aftermarket sales of parking cameras are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

– However, the high cost of the module has been slightly hindering the market growth. These cameras in an automotive cost almost 8 times the module in a mobile phone camera, making it a challenge for entry into the market.

– However, the latest advancements in the camera technology and mass production of these units are expected to bring down the price drastically, creating a scope of venture in the sector.

– India and China are emerging as automotive part manufacture hubs and suppliers for the western automakers and this is expected to drive the market for cameras in the Asia-Pacific region to a higher CAGR over the coming 5 years. Key Manufacturers Like

Gentex Corporation

Continental AG

Autoliv Inc.

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

Magna International Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Garmin Ltd.. Scope of the Report:

Cameras used for various applications like viewing front, rear and around view of the vehicle and sensing the lane path, traffic signs, objects in night vision, etc., have been considered in the scope of the market.