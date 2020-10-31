Heavy-duty Tire Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

“Heavy-duty Tire Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Heavy-duty Tire market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Construction Machinery Tires are Dominating Other Heavy-duty Tires
The demand for construction machinery, such as cranes, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, excavators, telescopic handlers, forklifts, and backhoes is predominantly being driven by increasing volume of construction projects and expanding construction budgets, especially in the developing countries across the globe over the last five years. This is driving the construction machinery tires market. Continued economic growth in a number of developed and developing nations, coupled with attractive financing conditions on the back of low-interest rates, are expected to boost average global construction industry revenues, which will, in turn, propel the growth of the construction machinery market.
Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to be the leading geographies for construction output. Continuing on the previous trends, China is expected to reflect a strong demand, mainly in the country’s transport infrastructure segment. In the and Canada, a healthy residential market and a pickup in commercial construction activity are expected to drive the growth for construction machinery.
Asia-Pacific is Leading the Heavy-duty Tire Market
Asia-Pacific is leading the geography and holding more than half of the market share. China is the central hub for business across industries, as well as one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The demand for materials like coal, iron ore, gold, and copper is increasing in the country. As a result, the demand for mining truck tires has gone up as well. In addition, investments in the mining sector are expected to serve as a good opportunity for heavy-duty tire manufacturers, as the country started experiencing recovery in mining production, with the help of advanced technologies, since 2016. The increase in the mining production is likely to propel demand for new construction machinery in fields, by replacing old machinery, which is further fuelling the mining tires demand.
India has emerged as one of the leading manufacturing and consumption hubs of OTR tires, primarily in the agriculture and mining segments. Currently, the Indian heavy-duty tire market is quite competitive and highly concentrated, mainly catered to by top players. There has been a noticeable change in the technological upgradations that the Indian industry has adopted. The construction and mining segments hold a significant market share of heavy-duty tire sales in the country. Agriculture is the biggest segment for OTR tires, owing to an increased rate of tractor penetration in Indian rural regions. The growing demand for construction equipment in earthmoving, material handling, and concrete mixing, is expected to fuel India’s construction machinery tire market over the coming years.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Heavy-duty Tire market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Heavy-duty Tire market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Heavy-duty Tire market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Heavy-duty Tire market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Heavy-duty Tire market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Heavy-duty Tire ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Heavy-duty Tire market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Heavy-duty Tire space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Heavy-duty Tire market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Heavy-duty Tire Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Heavy-duty Tire Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Heavy-duty Tire market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Heavy-duty Tire market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Heavy-duty Tire market trends that influence the global Heavy-duty Tire market
Detailed TOC of Heavy-duty Tire Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Vehicle Type
5.1.1 Construction Machinery
5.1.2 Mining Machinery
5.1.3 Agricultural Machinery
5.1.4 Industrial Vehicles
5.2 End-user Type
5.2.1 OEM
5.2.2 Aftermarket
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 South Africa
5.3.4.4 Other Countries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Bridgestone Corporation
6.3.2 Continental Tires
6.3.3 Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT)
6.3.4 Michelin
6.3.5 Titan Tire Corporation
6.3.6 Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd
6.3.7 Trelleborg AB
6.3.8 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
6.3.9 JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 DISCLAIMER
