Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Steering Motor is Expected to Witness the Highest CAGR

The steering motors segment was valued at USD 6.38 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The major difference between hydraulic power steering and electric power steering is the steering motor. An electric motor is placed in the EPS, which eliminates the use of fluid and other hydraulic components of hydraulic power steering, thus, eliminating power steering leaks, as well as reducing the overall weight.

This motor is either mounted on the steering column, the rack, or at the pinion shaft, and increases fuel economy by up to 2%, over conventional systems. The EPS is powered by an electric motor, and is not dependent on the engine for its power source. Hence, the steering experience is not affected when the engine is shut off.

Between 2016-2017, the previously used brushed DC motors used in EPS systems were gradually replaced by brushless DC motors. Brushless DC motors showed high efficiency, less maintenance, and low electric noise generation over brushed DC motors, due to the lack of brushes.

Nidec Corporation, Bosch, Johnson Electric, Denso Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric are some of the major suppliers of motors for EPS systems in the automotive industry. Nidec Corporation expanded its in-vehicle motor production capacity and intends to more than double shipments of in-vehicle motors to over 100 million in the fiscal year 2020 (ends in March 2021), from 2016, by winning more orders for EPS motors, its major product.

The demand for steering motors is likely to continue to increase during the forecast period, as all automakers have started adopting electric power steering systems in all their vehicle models, and are planning to advance electric power steering to steer by wire technology, over the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Global Market

In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the market and is expected to witness the same trend in the coming years.

In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the market, followed by India and Japan.

The Chinese economy is growing, and the disposable income of middle-class consumers is also increasing. This, in turn, reflects positively on the growing demand for vehicles. Over the past five years, owing to low production costs in the country, the demand for vehicle production has gone up drastically. However, in 2018, the country witnessed a decline in vehicle sales by 3%, owing to trade tensions and shaky consumer confidence. Additionally, industry experts predict a further decline by 5% in vehicles sales in 2019.

To overcome the contraction, the government has decided to use the slowdown to remove weaker auto manufacturers from the industry. Additionally, in January 2019, the government unveiled numerous measures, with an aim to increase the sales of cars. Moreover, the introduction of the new energy vehicles (NEVs) program is driving automakers in the country to focus more on electric vehicle production over the coming years, which, in turn, is expected to propel the demand for EPS in the country.

India also witnessed a downward trend in vehicle sales, owing to uneven monsoons, Kerala floods, poor festive demand, and high fuel and insurance cost. Passenger vehicle sales recorded single-digit growth of 5.32% at 33,93,705 units in 2018, compared to 32,22,220 units in 2017. However, the country shows good potential for automotive EPS business, as automakers in India have gradually started adopting EPS systems in their advanced vehicle models, and this is anticipated to continue in their upcoming models.

Market Overview:

The automotive electric power steering (EPS) market was valued at USD 24.71 billion, and is expected to project a CAGR of over 12%, during the forecast period 2019-2024.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing demand for high-end or luxury vehicles, the rising stringency of emission and fuel economy norms, and the growing demand for and sales of electric vehicles across the world. However, a rise in vehicle recalls, owing to malfunctioning of sensors or other components, may hinder the growth of the market.

Electric systems are significantly fuel efficient, due to the absence of belt-driven hydraulic or manual pumps, which run constantly, whether assistance is required or not. EPS provides fuel savings as high as 0.4 l for every 100 km, along with a reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 7 g/km.

Among regions, Asia-Pacific dominated the automotive EPS market. Asia-Pacific EPS market is primarily being driven by growing vehicle production and sales, rapid electrification of vehicles, growing demand for and sale of electric vehicles, rising stringency of emission norms, and increasing disposable income of consumers, which, in turn, are increasing the demand for luxury vehicles, owing to growing preference for safety and comfort. Key Manufacturers Like

Nexteer Automotive

Infineon Technologies AG

JTEKT Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corp.

NSK Ltd

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

GKN PLC

Thyssenkrupp Presta AG

Huhei Henglong Auto System Group. Scope of the Report:

Electric power steering (EPS) uses an electric motor, instead of a pump, to steer the wheel. The usage of the pump continually places a load on the engine, in turn affecting the fuel consumption and performance of the vehicle.