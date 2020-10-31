Automotive Coolant Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Automotive Coolant market” and its expanding nature. The Automotive Coolant market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Automotive Coolant market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Automotive Coolant market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automotive Coolant market have also been involved in the study.

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245469

TOC of Automotive Coolant Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Automotive Coolant market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Automotive Coolant Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Automotive Coolant market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Automotive Coolant market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Automotive Coolant market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Automotive Coolant market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Automotive Coolant market players

Key Market Trends:

Ethylene Glycol dominated the Global Market

– Ethylene glycol coolant occupied the major share more than 60% of the total automotive coolant market in 2018, as most customers, like automakers and vehicle owners, prefer ethylene glycol coolants over propylene glycol coolants, due to the following:

– Production cost of ethylene glycol coolants is lower compared to propylene glycol coolants, as the former coolant requires less energy at several stages of conversions, along with low cost of raw materials. Thus, ethylene glycol coolants are available at cheaper price, which has been identified as the primary factor driving a large number of customers to opt ethylene glycol coolants.

– Earlier, ethylene glycol coolants were opposed by vehicle owners, due to its toxic and sweet taste characteristics. The sweet taste of ethylene glycol attracted animals to consume it and resulted in several deaths of pet animals, across the world. Thus, coolant manufacturers started adding a bitterant agent in ethylene glycol, and thereafter regained its demand in the market.

– Additionally, low freezing point and low viscosity properties of ethylene glycol makes it suitable for winter and summer conditions, and it is thus, largely adopted in regions like North America and Europe.

– Low production cost has also driven manufacturers to produce more ethylene glycol type coolants compared to propylene glycol coolants for the automotive industry. Some of the major producers of ethylene glycol include Ineos, Total Petrochemicals, LyondellBasell, ExxonMobil, and Naphthachimie.

India Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate in Asia-Pacific Region

– India automotive coolant market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of approximately 6%, during the forecast period 2019-2024.

– The automotive industry has grown rapidly in India, as the demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles has increased to 7.32% and 9.08% respectively over the last two years (2017-2018). This increase in the sales of vehicle has significantly increased the demand for coolants in the country.

– The Indian automobile sector is the sixth-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer and the second-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, globally. Growing industrialization and infrastructure, and the robustly increasing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector, are fueling the demand for light passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks in the country. Government measures, like NATRiP, Auto Mission 2006-2016, etc., are also significantly contributing to growth of the country’s automotive sector, thereby, augmenting the demand for coolants in both the OEM and aftermarket segments.

– Indian PSU oil players, like IOCL, HPCL, BPCL etc., along with private players like RIL, are continuously increasing their crude oil production capacity. As ethylene glycol is a crude oil by-product, the increasing production and refining capacity of crude oil could increase the availability of ethylene glycol in India, simultaneously boosting the domestic production of coolant in the country. Maximum demand for coolant in India is from the replacement market. Though with the increasing developments in coolant formulation, the life time of coolant is recording a sharp increase, and is therefore, slowing the growth of the coolant market.

– It is anticipated that due to increasing automobile demand in the country, the demand for coolant by OEMs could increase more sharply compared to the demand for coolant in the aftermarket.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245469

Study objectives of Automotive Coolant Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automotive Coolant market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Coolant market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Automotive Coolant market trends that influence the global Automotive Coolant market

Detailed TOC of Automotive Coolant Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Passenger Car

5.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

5.2 Organic Chemical Type

5.2.1 Ethylene Glycol

5.2.2 Propylene Glycol

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 BP PLC ( Castrol)

6.2.2 Chevron Corp.

6.2.3 ExxonMobil Corp.

6.2.4 Valvoline Inc.

6.2.5 Total SA

6.2.6 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.2.7 Indian Oil Corp. Ltd

6.2.8 JXTG Holdings Inc.

6.2.9 Prestone Products Corp.

6.2.10 Amsoil Inc.

6.2.11 Voltronic GmbH

6.2.12 American Mfg Co. (Rudson)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

COVID-19’s impact Global Carpet Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2025

Global Degaussing Equipment Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026|Covid-19 Impact

Global Subsea Manifolds Systems Market 2020-2025 Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

Yoga Jackets & Hoodies Market 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

COVID-19’s impact to Global Behind-The-Ear Hearing Aid market Report 2020, Forecast to 2025

Global Commercial Vehicle Tire Balance Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Truck Carnet Market Research 2020-2026; Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application

Global Corrugated Open-head Drum Market 2020 Global Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025

Document Management Software Industry 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026