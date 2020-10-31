High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

“High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
350 kW and above Power Type Segment projected to grow at a high pace
Currently, the 350 kW and above power type segment has the highest share out of all the segments. The announcement of numerous projects regarding the launch of ultra-fast charging stations and growing investment toward the development of the public charging infrastructure, worldwide, are the primary factors responsible for the faster growth rate for 350 kW chargers. In 2018, Ionity chose Tritium as its technology partner for the construction of 100 high-power charging sites across Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Sweden. China is in plans to upgrade its GB/T standard, which is expected to overtake both the CCS and CHAdeMO standards, at 350 kW and 400 kW, respectively, with a maximum charge of 900 kW on the new GB/T standard. The electric vehicle (EV) – charging stations developed by Tritium shall have an average of up to six user units, each capable of delivering 350 kW of power for fast charging of modern EVs, thus, 150 km of driving range to an EV in just five minutes. Thus, the increasing focus on this segment shall lead to its estimated high CAGR.
is expected to see the highest growth
In the high-power charger for electric vehicles market, the growth of the European region is expected to be more during the forecast period. is witnessing an increase in the number of electric vehicles. The increase in the sales of electric vehicles is due to the rising presence of DC fast-charging stations along the highways, as well as on road sides. The DC fast-charging stations are led by the 125 Kw Tesla Supercharger network. Moreover, the increasing number of DC fast chargers in Germany shall lead to the growth of the market in the country. On the other hand, plug-in hybrid car and pure electric cars accounted for 59,911 registrations and 15,474 sales, respectively, in the United Kingdom, in 2018. The availability of a wide range of electric models is one of the key indicators for the positive growth of the EV market in the United Kingdom. France is one of the leading markets in terms of European electric vehicles sales, registering 52,597 sales of electric vehicles in 2018. Out of this, 39,158 registered as all-electric vehicles, while the rest accounted for plug-in hybrid electric vehicle sales, in 2018. Thus, such developments are likely to lead to drive the growth of the high-power charger for electric vehicles market in the European region.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle market trends that influence the global High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle market
Detailed TOC of High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverable
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Power Output Type
5.1.1 50 kW – Less than 150 kW
5.1.2 150 kW – 350 kW
5.1.3 350 kW and Above
5.2 Vehicle Type
5.2.1 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
5.2.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Netherlands
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
5.3.4.1 South America
5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Royal Dutch Shell (Acquired NewMotion)
6.2.2 ABB
6.2.3 XCharge Inc.
6.2.4 Total (Acquired G2Mobility)
6.2.5 Fastned
6.2.6 IES Synergy
6.2.7 EVgo
6.2.8 EVBOX
6.2.9 Siemens
6.2.10 Allego BV
6.2.11 Phoenix Contact
6.2.12 Tesla Inc.
6.2.13 GARO
6.2.14 Ensto Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
