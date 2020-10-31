Categories
Automotive Brake System Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

Automotive Brake System

Automotive Brake System Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Automotive Brake System market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Ceramic Segment projected to grow at a high pace

Currently, the ceramic (brake pad material type) segment has the highest share out of all the segments. Automotive brake pads, which are made using ceramic materials, are denser and durable than brake pads made using any other material. Moreover, ceramic brake pads also have fine copper fibers, which are embedded within the brakes, thus, helping in increasing the friction and heat conductivity property in the brakes. In addition, ceramic is the most preferred material by automotive brake manufactures, owing to various properties possessed by the material, such as low noise generation when applying the brakes, less dust during wear and tear, as well as more reliability in varying driving conditions Thus, the increasing focus on this segment shall lead to its estimated high CAGR.

Asia-Pacific is expected to see the highest growth

In the automotive brake system market, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be more during the forecast period. China is one of the biggest automotive markets in the world. The growing Chinese economy and rising disposable incomes of people in China have increased the demand for vehicles in the country. Additionally, the low production costs in China has favored the growth of vehicle manufacturing in China. Moreover, the rising number of accidents in India has led to an increase in safety features, especially in the mid-level vehicles. In order to minimize such incidents, the Indian government has made it mandatory for all automobile companies to install anti-lock braking systems in their vehicles by April 2019. Thus, such developments are expected to drive the growth of the automotive brake system market in Asia-Pacific.

Market Overview:

  • The automotive brake system market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.
  • Automotive brake systems have gained traction in recent times, owing to the increasing need for advanced technology automotive brakes for commercial, as well as passenger vehicles. The increasing number of road accidents, worldwide, has led to governments and international organizations enacting various stringent safety norms, thereby, leading to automotive braking companies developing advanced braking technologies, such as the anti-lock braking system (ABS). Government mandates have led to automotive manufacturing companies, worldwide, incorporating the ABS in every vehicle they manufacture. Thus, advanced technologies, such as ABS, which are being developed by automotive braking manufacturers are expected to drive the growth of the automotive brake system market in recent years.
  • Factors, such as the increasing emphasis on vehicle safety solutions, owing to a rise in the number of road accidents worldwide and the increasing sales of commercial vehicles, owing to a growing e-commerce sector, thereby, leading to a growth in the logistics industry, are likely to propel the development of automotive brake systems; thus, leading to a growth in the market in the coming years.
  • The rise of advanced ride-by-wire technology, also known as the electronically controlled braking system, eliminates the need for pumps, hoses, belts, fluids, cylinders, and vacuum servos, with the use of electronic sensors and electrical actuators. The growth in the sales of electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to lead to an increase in demand for the brake-by-wire system, which shall provide growth opportunities for various players in the market in the coming ye

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Akebonbo Brake Industry Co.
  • Brembo SpA
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Continental AG
  • Disc Brakes Austraia (DBA)
  • Aptiv PLC (Delphi)
  • Fedeal
  • Mogul Holding Co.
  • Hella Pagid GmbH
  • Performance Friction Corporation (PFC) Brakes
  • TVS Brake Linings Co.
  • ZF TRW Co.
  • Advics Co. Ltd
  • Hitachi Automotive Systems.

    Scope of the Report:

  • A brake refers to a mechanical device, which inhibits motion by absorbing energy from a moving system. Brakes are used for slowing down or stopping a moving vehicle. An automotive braking system is known as a group of mechanical, electronic, and hydraulically activated components, which make use of heat/friction to stop a moving vehicle. The most common types of car brakes available in the market are hydraulic, frictional, pumping, electromagnetic, and servo. The automotive brake system market study includes products, such as disc brakes and drum brakes, brake pad materials, such as organic, metallic, and ceramic, various sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket, as well as vehicle types, such as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

    Automotive Brake System market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Automotive Brake System market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automotive Brake System market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Automotive Brake System market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Automotive Brake System market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Automotive Brake System?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Automotive Brake System market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Automotive Brake System space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Automotive Brake System market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Automotive Brake System Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Automotive Brake System Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automotive Brake System market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Brake System market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Automotive Brake System market trends that influence the global Automotive Brake System market

