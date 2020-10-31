Automotive Brake System Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

“Automotive Brake System Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Automotive Brake System market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Ceramic Segment projected to grow at a high pace
Currently, the ceramic (brake pad material type) segment has the highest share out of all the segments. Automotive brake pads, which are made using ceramic materials, are denser and durable than brake pads made using any other material. Moreover, ceramic brake pads also have fine copper fibers, which are embedded within the brakes, thus, helping in increasing the friction and heat conductivity property in the brakes. In addition, ceramic is the most preferred material by automotive brake manufactures, owing to various properties possessed by the material, such as low noise generation when applying the brakes, less dust during wear and tear, as well as more reliability in varying driving conditions Thus, the increasing focus on this segment shall lead to its estimated high CAGR.
Asia-Pacific is expected to see the highest growth
In the automotive brake system market, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be more during the forecast period. China is one of the biggest automotive markets in the world. The growing Chinese economy and rising disposable incomes of people in China have increased the demand for vehicles in the country. Additionally, the low production costs in China has favored the growth of vehicle manufacturing in China. Moreover, the rising number of accidents in India has led to an increase in safety features, especially in the mid-level vehicles. In order to minimize such incidents, the Indian government has made it mandatory for all automobile companies to install anti-lock braking systems in their vehicles by April 2019. Thus, such developments are expected to drive the growth of the automotive brake system market in Asia-Pacific.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Automotive Brake System market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Automotive Brake System market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automotive Brake System market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Automotive Brake System market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Automotive Brake System market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Automotive Brake System?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Automotive Brake System market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Automotive Brake System space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Automotive Brake System market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Automotive Brake System Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Automotive Brake System Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automotive Brake System market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Brake System market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Automotive Brake System market trends that influence the global Automotive Brake System market
Detailed TOC of Automotive Brake System Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Disc Brakes
5.1.2 Drum Brakes
5.2 Brake Pad Material Type
5.2.1 Organic
5.2.2 Metallic
5.2.3 Ceramic
5.3 Sales Channel
5.3.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
5.3.2 Aftermarket
5.4 Vehicle Type
5.4.1 Passenger Cars
5.4.2 Commercial Vehicles
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.1.4 Rest of North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Spain
5.5.2.5 Russia
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 India
5.5.3.3 Japan
5.5.3.4 South Korea
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Rest of the World
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Other Countries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Akebonbo Brake Industry Co.
6.2.2 Brembo SpA
6.2.3 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.2.4 Continental AG
6.2.5 Disc Brakes Austraia (DBA)
6.2.6 Aptiv PLC (Delphi)
6.2.7 Fedeal-Mogul Holding Co.
6.2.8 Hella Pagid GmbH
6.2.9 Performance Friction Corporation (PFC) Brakes
6.2.10 TVS Brake Linings Co.
6.2.11 ZF TRW Co.
6.2.12 Advics Co. Ltd
6.2.13 Hitachi Automotive Systems
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 Disclaimer
