Automotive Brake System Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

“Automotive Brake System Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Automotive Brake System market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13999648

Key Market Trends:

Ceramic Segment projected to grow at a high pace

Currently, the ceramic (brake pad material type) segment has the highest share out of all the segments. Automotive brake pads, which are made using ceramic materials, are denser and durable than brake pads made using any other material. Moreover, ceramic brake pads also have fine copper fibers, which are embedded within the brakes, thus, helping in increasing the friction and heat conductivity property in the brakes. In addition, ceramic is the most preferred material by automotive brake manufactures, owing to various properties possessed by the material, such as low noise generation when applying the brakes, less dust during wear and tear, as well as more reliability in varying driving conditions Thus, the increasing focus on this segment shall lead to its estimated high CAGR.

Asia-Pacific is expected to see the highest growth

In the automotive brake system market, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be more during the forecast period. China is one of the biggest automotive markets in the world. The growing Chinese economy and rising disposable incomes of people in China have increased the demand for vehicles in the country. Additionally, the low production costs in China has favored the growth of vehicle manufacturing in China. Moreover, the rising number of accidents in India has led to an increase in safety features, especially in the mid-level vehicles. In order to minimize such incidents, the Indian government has made it mandatory for all automobile companies to install anti-lock braking systems in their vehicles by April 2019. Thus, such developments are expected to drive the growth of the automotive brake system market in Asia-Pacific.

Market Overview:

The automotive brake system market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Automotive brake systems have gained traction in recent times, owing to the increasing need for advanced technology automotive brakes for commercial, as well as passenger vehicles. The increasing number of road accidents, worldwide, has led to governments and international organizations enacting various stringent safety norms, thereby, leading to automotive braking companies developing advanced braking technologies, such as the anti-lock braking system (ABS). Government mandates have led to automotive manufacturing companies, worldwide, incorporating the ABS in every vehicle they manufacture. Thus, advanced technologies, such as ABS, which are being developed by automotive braking manufacturers are expected to drive the growth of the automotive brake system market in recent years.

Factors, such as the increasing emphasis on vehicle safety solutions, owing to a rise in the number of road accidents worldwide and the increasing sales of commercial vehicles, owing to a growing e-commerce sector, thereby, leading to a growth in the logistics industry, are likely to propel the development of automotive brake systems; thus, leading to a growth in the market in the coming years.

The rise of advanced ride-by-wire technology, also known as the electronically controlled braking system, eliminates the need for pumps, hoses, belts, fluids, cylinders, and vacuum servos, with the use of electronic sensors and electrical actuators. The growth in the sales of electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to lead to an increase in demand for the brake-by-wire system, which shall provide growth opportunities for various players in the market in the coming ye Key Manufacturers Like

Akebonbo Brake Industry Co.

Brembo SpA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Disc Brakes Austraia (DBA)

Aptiv PLC (Delphi)

Fedeal

Mogul Holding Co.

Hella Pagid GmbH

Performance Friction Corporation (PFC) Brakes

TVS Brake Linings Co.

ZF TRW Co.

Advics Co. Ltd