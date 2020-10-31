2-Wheeler Fuel Tank Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “2-Wheeler Fuel Tank market” and its expanding nature. The 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

2-Wheeler Fuel Tank market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

The Less than 20 liters Fuel Tank segment Dominated the Market

The less than 20-liter fuel tank segment of the market was valued at USD 3,239.66 million in 2018.

Globally, more than 98% of motorcycles have less than 20-liter fuel tank capacity. The motorcycles with less than 20-liter fuel tank have huge demand, as they are affordable and have a very low maintenance cost. Apart from the maintenance and affordability factor, these motorcycles give higher mileage than the premium bikes, due to which, 98% of the population buys these motorcycles. As the demand for this tank is high, 2-wheeler manufacturers are launching a maximum number of new and updated models under this segment. For instance –

– In November 2018, KTM launched 125 Duke ABS, powered by the 124.7cc engine, in India. The bike weighs 148 kg and comes with a 10.2-liter fuel tank.

– In June 2018, one of the oldest Italian motorcycle manufacturers, Benelli, launched “Leoncino”. It is powered by a 499.6cc, liquid-cooled, and fuel-injected, parallel-twin that produces 49.6hp at 8,500rpm and 45Nm at 5,000rpm. The bike has a 13.5-liter fuel tank.

– In March 2018, Hero Moto Corp. Ltd commenced retail sales of the new Passion PRO and Passion XPRO. The new Passion PRO has a BS-IV compliant 110cc engine, with a fuel tank capacity of 12.5 liters, producing a power output of 7.0 kW at 7500 rpm and torque of 9.0 Nm at 5500 rpm.

The motorcycle market is dominated by Asian countries, such as India, China, Pakistan, Indonesia, Vietnam, etc., and these countries are likely to maintain their dominance over the coming years. Buyers in these countries are highly interested in purchasing pocket-friendly motorcycles, which majorly falls under the segment for less than 20-liter fuel tank. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the segment is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region

Asia-Pacific dominates the market and the region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

In the Asia-Pacific region, India is the biggest market for 2-wheeler fuel tank and the country accounted for 42.82% of the regional market, followed by China. The Indian motorcycle market is the largest in the world, since 2016. With the social advancement of women and growing demand for comfort and convenience, demand for scooters has been continually increasing, as they help riders in keeping their legs together, rather than straddling. Additionally, the premium price market segment for mid and large-sized motorcycles is also expanding, owing to a growing demand for high-performance and cruiser bikes.

However, in China, the production volume has been declining for years, and it went below 15 million units in 2016. However, in 2017, the production volume witnessed a slight recovery to 15.09 million units. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in January 2019, the production and sales of motorcycles continued to drop, with a significant decline in production and sales year-on-year, owing to factors, such as not-so-developed motorcycle culture and rivalry with low-end Chinese cars, amongst others.

