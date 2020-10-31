Construction Equipment Rental Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Construction Equipment Rental market” and its expanding nature. The Construction Equipment Rental market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Construction Equipment Rental market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Construction Equipment Rental market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Construction Equipment Rental market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

The Excavators Sub-segment is Expected to Dominat the Earthmoving Equipment Segment

The excavators sub-segment in the global construction equipment rental market was valued at USD 28.07 billion in 2018.

Excavators are typically of two types, namely wheeled excavators and crawler excavators. Among them, crawler excavators occupied a major share of more than 70% of the global excavator rental market in 2017.

As most rental companies purchased low-cost crawler excavators over high cost wheeled excavators, because the former equipment offered high stability for digging operations on rough or uneven terrains, compared to that of wheeled excavators.

However, the operating cost of wheeled excavators have been less compared to that of crawler excavators, as the wearing out of crawlers’ undercarriages and their replacing or refurbishing are an expensive and time-consuming task. Thus, some regions have started to adopt wheeled excavators in construction projects since 2010.

ranks the highest in the usage of wheeled excavators compared to the United States. As most of the work done in takes place in urbanized areas, while in the work projects majorly included clearing land and digging.

While, in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa, the usage of excavators covered more than 55% of the total construction equipment rental demand during 2015-2017. In the above regions, a majority of the excavators used were crawler-types and very few operations in construction job sites preferred wheeled excavators, especially compact wheeled excavators.

With growing infrastructure developments across the globe, the need for excavators was evident in almost every construction project. Thus, many rental companies across the globe continuously invest in purchasing new excavators to keep the average age of its excavator fleet at a potential of 2 to 3 years, to satisfy a wide customer demand, who are looking for advanced and efficient excavators.

For instance, Theisen Baumaschinen Mietpark GmbH & Co KG, one of the leading construction equipment rental companies in Germany, has recently purchased 32 new wheeled (12 units) and crawler excavators (20 units) from Doosan in 2018, to strengthen its rental equipment fleet for regional Theisen centers across Germany and in Vienna (Austria).

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Construction Equipment Rental Market

The Asia-Pacific construction equipment rental market dominated the global market, with a market share of 36.70% in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is one of the largest markets that witnessed a boom in construction and infrastructural development, because of the growing emphasis by governments on developing infrastructure for a sustainable economy. This region has witnessed growth in the number of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), airports, metro construction, highway constructions, dams, hydroelectric projects, etc., in order to sustain high-level industrial activities, better connectivity, and growing energy demand. As a result, many international players are beginning to invest, and are setting up manufacturing facilities and distribution centers in the region to meet the growing demand and to capture the regional market. Construction machinery manufacturers, such as Liebherr, Caterpillar, Hitachi, and Sumitomo Corporation, offering rental services now face intense competition from numerous domestic and regional players, owing to competitive pricing and the availability of technologically advanced equipment.

