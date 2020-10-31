Industrial Automation Software Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Industrial Automation Software market” and its expanding nature. The Industrial Automation Software market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Industrial Automation Software market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Industrial Automation Software market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Industrial Automation Software market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Industrial Automation Software Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Industrial Automation Software market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market

Key Market Trends:

SCADA has a Significant Impact on the Market Growth

– Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software have experienced rapid growth over the past decade. SCADA system helps the end-user industry employees to analyze the data and make crucial decisions from a remote location. It further assists to mitigate the issues with a quick response as it processes, distributes, and displays the data, on Human Machine Interface (HMI).

– According to a research paper published in the Indian Journal of Science and Technology, the implication of SCADA systems with electric microgrids of the power distribution system in rural areas network has improved the overall process metrics by up to 75%.

– The labor wage is one the largest expense for any business. Also, in 2018, According to the Economy Policy Institute (EPI), the minimum wage rose by in the US rose by 2.6%, which is the highest growth since 2008. Owing to such factors, the business organizations are pushed to comprise in its margin with the high competition in their market. The industrial automation enables the reduction in required labor hours for the particular task by assisting them in their work and streamline the process.

– In addition, the increase in the efficiency of the machines and waste reduction achievement with eased access to the data analysis has gained popularity among the industries of such industrial automation solution.

Industrial Readiness is Expected to Prompt Market Growth

– accounts for more than a third of the global investment for Industry 4.0, and its manufacturing industry accounts for at least 15% of its GDP. Hence, being one of the early adopters of industry 4.0, the Industry automation software market has significant growth in the European market.

– Countries like Germany and Ireland have the largest manufacturing industry in and the frontrunners for looking towards technological developments following by countries such as Denmark, Belgium, and the United Kindom as the potential countries for adopting industrial automation.

– European automotive manufacturing industry is a global leader hence giant in the industry look forward to their expansion in the region. For instance, BMW has planned to open a new factory in Hungary by 2023 having a capacity of producing 150,000 vehicles per year.

– Global leading 7 out of 11 industrial software companies such as Siemens, ABB, and Schneider Electric are from and holds almost 50% of the global industrial software revenue.

Detailed TOC of Industrial Automation Software Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Demand for Automation for Qualitative and Reliable Manufacturing

4.2.2 Growing Need for Mass Production with Reduced Operation Cost

4.2.3 Surge in Adoption of Industry 4.0 and Enabling Technologies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Limited Availability of Professionals and Awareness Regarding Security

4.3.2 High Implementation Expenses for Factory Automation Solutions

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

5.1.2 Distributed Control System (DCS)

5.1.3 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

5.1.4 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

5.1.5 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power Industry

5.2.2 Automotive Industry

5.2.3 Oil & Gas Industry

5.2.4 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Emerson Electric Company

6.1.2 ABB Ltd.

6.1.3 Siemens AG

6.1.4 General Electric Company

6.1.5 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.7 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.8 HCL Technologies Limited

6.1.9 Parsec Automation Corporation

6.1.10 SAP SE

6.1.11 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

6.1.12 Hitachi Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

