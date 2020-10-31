Water Automation & Instrumentation Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

“Water Automation & Instrumentation Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Water Automation & Instrumentation market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Pressure Transmitter to Witness a Significant Growth Rate
– A pressure transmitter provides diagnostic functions which include monitor heat traces and detecting blockage in lines for the process interface. Typically, these transmitters measure absolute pressure, differential pressure, and temperature. In many cases, these values to produce a mass flow measurement.
– There are three types of pressure measurements, gauge pressure, absolute pressure, and differential pressure. Pressure transmitters measures all three types of pressures, the output signal is measured through current (4 to 20mA) rather than the voltage.
– The pressure transmitters that are available in wireless and becoming more engaging, especially for new installations. A Wireless transmitter is installed in hard to reach locations, and they typically offer lower installation costs by eliminating wiring costs.
– The end users where pressure transmitters are widely used include water consumption & wastewater, oil & gas, chemical, refining, and power.
– For water consumption that is increasing exponentially across various countries, particularly different types of pressure transmitters such as suspension, submersible, hydrostatic, differential pressure transmitters are used for water level measurement. In Germany, per capita water consumption is increasing significantly demanding the usage of pressure transmitter in the market.
North America to Account for Significant Market Share
– North America has invested significantly in wastewater treatment and has also committed a lot more money to expand the existing projects and start new projects. The region houses some major plants like Deer Island Sewage Treatment Plant, Stickney Water Reclamation Plant, etc. which are some of the largest treatment plants in the world.
– These treatment plants are looking to make their process as efficient as possible and ensure no water loss or pollution. In order to keep up with the growing demands, these plants are adopting water automation and instrumentation techniques.
– Similarly, the Department of Environment Protection, New York City, manages a significant number of programs to address some pressing concerns, which threaten the United States’ Water environment.
– The country has seen increasing adoption of pollution control programs such as “The industrial pretreatment program”, “PERC reduction program,” which involve the cleaning of perchloroethylene discharges in the sewer systems.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Water Automation & Instrumentation market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Water Automation & Instrumentation market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Water Automation & Instrumentation market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Water Automation & Instrumentation market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Water Automation & Instrumentation market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Water Automation & Instrumentation ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Water Automation & Instrumentation market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Water Automation & Instrumentation space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Water Automation & Instrumentation market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Water Automation & Instrumentation Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Water Automation & Instrumentation Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Water Automation & Instrumentation market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Water Automation & Instrumentation market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Water Automation & Instrumentation market trends that influence the global Water Automation & Instrumentation market
Detailed TOC of Water Automation & Instrumentation Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Government Regulation to Save Water Resources & Energy
4.3.2 Increase in Adoption of Smart Water Technologies
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Operate Instrumentation
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Water Automation Solution
5.1.1 DCS
5.1.2 SCADA
5.1.3 PLC
5.1.4 IAM
5.1.5 HMI
5.1.6 Other Water Automation Solutions
5.2 By Water Instrumentation Solution
5.2.1 Pressure Transmitter
5.2.2 Level Transmitter
5.2.3 Temperature Transmitter
5.2.4 Liquid Analyzers
5.2.5 Gas Analyzers
5.2.6 Leakage Detection Systems
5.2.7 Density Measurement
5.2.8 Other Water Instrumentation Solutions
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Chemical
5.3.2 Manufacturing
5.3.3 Food & Beverages
5.3.4 Utilities
5.3.5 Paper & Pulp
5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ABB Group
6.1.2 Siemens AG
6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.4 GE Corporation
6.1.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
6.1.6 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
6.1.7 Emerson Electric
6.1.8 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
6.1.9 Endress + Hauser Pvt. Ltd.
6.1.10 Eurotek India
6.1.11 Phoenix Contact
6.1.12 NALCO
6.1.13 MJK Automation
6.1.14 Blue Water Automation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
