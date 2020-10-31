Water Automation & Instrumentation Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

“Water Automation & Instrumentation Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Water Automation & Instrumentation market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14275417

Key Market Trends:

Pressure Transmitter to Witness a Significant Growth Rate

– A pressure transmitter provides diagnostic functions which include monitor heat traces and detecting blockage in lines for the process interface. Typically, these transmitters measure absolute pressure, differential pressure, and temperature. In many cases, these values to produce a mass flow measurement.

– There are three types of pressure measurements, gauge pressure, absolute pressure, and differential pressure. Pressure transmitters measures all three types of pressures, the output signal is measured through current (4 to 20mA) rather than the voltage.

– The pressure transmitters that are available in wireless and becoming more engaging, especially for new installations. A Wireless transmitter is installed in hard to reach locations, and they typically offer lower installation costs by eliminating wiring costs.

– The end users where pressure transmitters are widely used include water consumption & wastewater, oil & gas, chemical, refining, and power.

– For water consumption that is increasing exponentially across various countries, particularly different types of pressure transmitters such as suspension, submersible, hydrostatic, differential pressure transmitters are used for water level measurement. In Germany, per capita water consumption is increasing significantly demanding the usage of pressure transmitter in the market.

North America to Account for Significant Market Share

– North America has invested significantly in wastewater treatment and has also committed a lot more money to expand the existing projects and start new projects. The region houses some major plants like Deer Island Sewage Treatment Plant, Stickney Water Reclamation Plant, etc. which are some of the largest treatment plants in the world.

– These treatment plants are looking to make their process as efficient as possible and ensure no water loss or pollution. In order to keep up with the growing demands, these plants are adopting water automation and instrumentation techniques.

– Similarly, the Department of Environment Protection, New York City, manages a significant number of programs to address some pressing concerns, which threaten the United States’ Water environment.

– The country has seen increasing adoption of pollution control programs such as “The industrial pretreatment program”, “PERC reduction program,” which involve the cleaning of perchloroethylene discharges in the sewer systems.

Market Overview:

The water automation & instrumentation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.73% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The increase in the trend of automation will drive water automation & instrumentation market in the forecast period.

– The major challenges that come in water distribution will be the supply of water as well as its conservation, the regulatory requirements, the operational and energy efficiency, integration of the new updated infrastructure, remote access control. Today all these challenges have been addressed through water automation and integrated control systems that control the process monitors, the motors, and provide vital information about the activities going on.

– Water instrumentation solutions like liquid analyzers and level transmitters are helping chemical and pharmaceutical industries maintain precision. Although the high prices of sensors might hamper the market, however, reduced operational costs due to their use bring down the total cost of ownership.

– The governments are imposing regulations along for depletion of potable water resources. One of the reason being, most of the time water resources are been dissipated when the tank is full and the motor is still on which leads to loss of water resources as well as energy.

– However, there is a lack of skilled liveware which is a medium-term challenge for this industry since personnel has to have a good understanding of how to handle the instrumentation of the water automation such as SCADA, PLC, DCS, and others. Key Manufacturers Like

ABB Group

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

GE Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Inc.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Emerson Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Endress + Hauser Pvt. Ltd.

Eurotek India

Phoenix Contact

NALCO

MJK Automation

Blue Water Automation. Scope of the Report:

The water automation system & instrumentation is based on real-time operating systems and programming toolkit that solves the current global issues, such as potable water shortage, poor water quality, and high processing, process monitor, energy savings and supply costs.