Safety Motion Control Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Safety Motion Control Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Safety Motion Control market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Industry to Witness Huge Demand

– The demand for safety motion control systems in the automotive industry has seen a marked increase due to developments in manufacturing and assembly processes of HCV’s and high-end motor vehicles.

– High-end motion controllers are used in the automotive industry for controlling the movements of mechanical parts in the production process. Safety motion control systems are being extensively used during the manufacturing of major components like engines and driver assistance systems.

– All the important automotive suppliers have been looking at motion control systems to optimize their production chains through the use of actuators and robotic arms. Furthermore, assembling and maintenance processes are also witnessing increased adoption of safety motion control systems.

– For instance, vehicle assembling, which is an exhaustive process requiring high levels of precision and throughput has been using safety control systems widely for performing repetitive tasks using minimal resources.

– Moreover, the increase in the production of automobile vehicle will drive the motion controller market. According to the Motion Control & Motor Association, the global motion control and the motor market experienced record growth in 2018, with $3.827 billion in shipments, up 8% over 2017. The largest categories within the overall market were motors (40%), actuators and mechanical systems (19%), and electronic drives (17%).

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America has been at the forefront of change in the safety motion control systems with the presence of major players, like Rockwell Automation and More Automation, constantly looking for new acquisitions to add to consolidate their position further.

– The first variant of motion control systems involving a single axis movement was conceptualized in North America. Furthermore, North America has been a major market for machine tools, automotive, packaging, and electronics applications.

– Factors driving North America motion control market are the high consumption of electronic equipment and the abundant presence of the healthcare industry. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on enhancing motion controllers that are equipped with the smart actuators to synchronize and speed up the production process.

– Also, the need for quick transportation of the heavy components and equipment during the production process has resulted in an increase in the adoption of the motor control systems in the manufacturing industry in the region.

Market Overview:

The safety motion control market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.65 % over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Motion control system performs a wide variety of functions ranging from a simple unit assigned to move an object to a machine tool application, which works with perfect coordination to execute multiple simultaneous movements. Moreover, due to growing industrialization and high adoption of automation in the industrial process, the motion control market is growing to a large extent.

– An integrated motion control system contains several components such as motors, encoders, controllers, user interfaces and associated software. Safety motion control systems are an emerging class with improved safety and security mechanisms. Over the last few years, a significant rise in the adoption of safety tools across the industry was registered.

– The drivers for growth in the market are increased demand for safety equipment across all major industry verticals, flexible automation functions, easy set-up and maintenance and more importantly, industry safety standards mandating the use of safety systems in Europe, North America and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

High capital requirements, high deployment cost and lack of availability of professionals are a major impediment to growth in this market.

A safety motion controller contains motion profiles and target positions, which creates trajectories for motors and actuators. Motion control drives are a structural part of motion controllers. These are mainly used for process automation in various end-user industries such as electronics and assembly, robotics, semiconductors, and food & beverages, among others. Due to the advancement in processing speed, precision, and reliability of these systems.,it is widely used in the industries.