Solenoid Valves Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

Solenoid Valves market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Water Treatment Sector to Gain the Market Share

– Recent reports from the International Desalination Association (IDA) and Global Water Intelligence (GWI) indicate that the industrial desalination market grew by 21% in contracted capacity, between 2016 to 2017.

– This has resulted in increasing empahsis on water automation owing to which several companies such as Rockwell Automation Inc., GE Power Conversion have been investing in automation for water treatment. This factor stimulates the use of solenoid valves in water treatment process.

– Besides, there has been a growing support for water treatment and infrastructure by regulating bodies across the globe. Therefore, water treatment application is expected to proliferate the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Witness the Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to stand as one of the fastest growing markets for solenoid valve installations in water and wastewater treatment, owing to revised environmental policies and stringent pollution monitoring practices employed by the country in the recent years.

– Moreover, rising investment of solenoid valves across various industries in developing economies such as China and India, advancement in manufacturing technologies, growth in the global economies, lower production costs of a valve, lower power consumption are the factors driving the market growth.

Market Overview:

The market for solenoid valves is expected to grow at CAGR of 4% over the forecast period (2019-2024). North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific witnessed a considerable increase in sustainable energy projects and water treatment initiatives. This lead to an increase in the use of solenoid valve in these regions.

– In the case of water treatment, desalination activities are increasingly gaining popularity amongst municipalities and industrial sectors, which is creating considerable demand for automation in the sector.

– The rapidly recovering oil and gas industry is yet another driving factor to the solenoid valves market, globally. Previously withheld projects are increasingly coming into operation, increasing the demand for solenoid valves form the upstream oil and gas sector. For example, out of the seventeen deep-water projects that have been approved over the past eighteen months (as of December 2018), globally, as many as sixteen were previously in queue for construction.

– However, they were put on hold during the industry down-cycle, as project margins were wrecked by low oil prices and high production costs. Consider the case of BP’s Mad Dog 2. When the cost estimate hit USD 20 billion on BP’s initial Mad Dog 2 spar development, the project was held back. However, when the final investment decision (FID) was eventually reached at in 2017, the plan had been scaled back to a semi sub production unit with over fourteen wells, now costing the producers only a USD 9 billion. Key Manufacturers Like

IMI Precision Engineerng

Danfoss Industries Ltd

Curtiss Wright Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

AirTAC International Group

KANKEO SANGYO Co. Ltd

Anshan Solenoid Valve Co. Ltd

CEME SpA