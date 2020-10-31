Occupancy Sensor Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

“Occupancy Sensor Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Occupancy Sensor market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Smart City to Increase the Growth of Occupancy Sensor Market
– The trend of urbanization is growing worldwide and according to the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, 60% of the population will be living in cities by 2050. With more population shifting to urban areas, cities across the globe will be in trend to develop the smart city, which will enhance the growth of market.
– A smart city can create an efficient and smart services delivery platform for public and municipal workers by installing sensors in the city and to create platforms that allow the share of information and give it for proper use to the public, city managers, businesses and professionals. The platform can have common data warehouse where different sensor system store their informations.
– A truly smart parking system should not only be aware of the occupancy status of each parking space, but also be able to guide the user to it.
– Traffic congestion caused by vehicles is an alarming problem at a global scale and it has been growing exponentially, where occupancy sensors like IoT sensors and ultrasonic sensors plays a major role with the help of edge computing, where traffic patterns will help in managing the traffic problem very efficiently.
– Santander, the Spanish city is embedded with more than 12,000 sensors that measure everything from the amount of trash in containers to the number of parking spaces available, to the size of crowds. Los Angeles has implemented a smart traffic solution to control traffic flow. Road-surface sensors and closed-circuit television cameras send real-time updates about the traffic flow to a central traffic management platform
– A vision-based occupancy sensing system with real-time data capture and analysis offers major advantages over PIR and video systems which will help smart city development in growing the occupancy sensor market due to its computing model.
North America to Account for a Significant Market Share
– The demand in North America is mainly driven by a higher focus on innovations and advancements in occupancy sensors such as image processing occupancy sensor (IPOS), intelligent occupancy sensor (IOS), and micro-phonics.
– The largest industry of occupancy sensors is in residential and commercial buildings due to a massive growth in the construction sector in thi region. The technology has a major role to play in this sector due to the cost effective matrix, and results into a longer life cycle of products and systems, along with greater reliability.
– is leading the market due to development in various sectors, such as commercial and residential and increase in the rise of wireless network infrastructure is leading the growth in the home automation, which is helping in the growth of occupancy sensor market. Similarly, the growing demand for HVAC systems in US region is anticipated to play a crucial role in this market.
Detailed TOC of Occupancy Sensor Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Devices
4.3.2 Demand for Passive Infrared Due to Low Cost and High Energy Efficient
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 False Triggering of Switch and Inconsistency Issues Associated with Wireless Network Systems
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Network Type
6.1.1 Wired
6.1.2 Wireless
6.2 By Technology
6.2.1 Ultrasonic
6.2.2 Passive Infrared
6.2.3 Microwave
6.3 By Building Type
6.3.1 Residential
6.3.2 Commercial
6.4 By Application
6.4.1 Lighting Control
6.4.2 HVAC
6.4.3 Security & Surveillance
6.4.4 Other Applications
6.5 Geography
6.5.1 North America
6.5.2 Europe
6.5.3 Asia-Pacific
6.5.4 Latin America
6.5.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Honeywell International
7.1.2 Eaton Corporation
7.1.3 Schneider Electric
7.1.4 Legrand Inc.
7.1.5 Leviton Electronics (Dongguan) Co., Ltd
7.1.6 Philips Ltd
7.1.7 Hubbell Building Automation, Inc.
7.1.8 ohnson Controls GmbH
7.1.9 Pammvi Group
7.1.10 Lutron Electronics, Inc.
7.1.11 General Electric
7.1.12 Texas Instruments Incorporated
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
