Humanoids Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:

Education Sector to Drive the Humanoids Market

– Studies have shown that teaching processes, which incorporate robotic-based engagement methods with the students, can approach the effectiveness of human tutors. Not only these socially-engaging robots have been used in education, but also as weight-loss coaches, play partners, and companions.

– It is expected that a humanoid robot can give students a top-notch education. Moreover, the upcoming decade could witness an education revolution with robots as teachers.

– For the students with learning difficulties, robots can teach them one-on-one, so the instruction is neither too easy nor too difficult, enabling them to enjoy the learning process.

– Moreover, robots can be easily updated with various current knowledge and the latest teaching methods. Apart from an initial investment, they don’t require much more than electricity to run and are cost effective. These features add up to their appeal as teachers

Asia Pacific to witness the Highest Growth

– The presence of the major companies involved in designing humanoids in this region makes it one of the forerunners in the adoption of humanoids.

– It is one of the few regions where the players have made technological advancements in the field of humanoids. Such as Softbank(Japan), Robotis (Korea), Invento Robotics (India), and various other companies.

– In 2017, KAIST opened Humanoid Robot Research Center at the KAIST Institute in South Korea. It is supported by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy and has received a USD 12.8 million funding for five years. The research will be done on advancing humanoid robot technology and fostering research talent in the field.

– India’s first indigenous humanoid robot, Mitra, was launched at the Global Entrepreneurship summit in 2017. The country is expected to witness further developments in the market.

Detailed TOC of Humanoids Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Technological Advancements in Humanoids Leading to Growth in Features

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption in Research, Education, and Space Technology

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Research and Development Expenses

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

5.1 Wheel Drive

5.2 Biped

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Application

6.1.1 Education

6.1.2 Research and Space Exploration

6.1.3 Personal Assistance

6.1.4 Entertainment

6.1.5 Other Applications

6.2 Geography

6.2.1 North America

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.4 Rest of the World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Hanson Robotics

7.1.2 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

7.1.3 Kawada Robotics Corporation

7.1.4 Pal Robotics

7.1.5 Robotis

7.1.6 Softbank Robotics

7.1.7 Toyota Motor Corporation

7.1.8 Ubtech Robotics Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

