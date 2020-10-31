Human Enhancement Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

“Human Enhancement Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Human Enhancement market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Exoskeleton is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth

– Exoskeletons are designed to augment human strength and other abilities for military, medical and industrial purposes. In the medical sector, a growing number of patients with body movements disorders such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and strokes are prime factors accelerating exoskeleton demand.

– These diseases limit voluntary body movements and create problems in daily routine activities. Around 1 million people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the US alone every year. Rising population with movement disorders will accelerate the exoskeleton market share over the forecast timeline.

– Recently, ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. entered into a strategic investment agreement with Timwell Corporation Limited to establish its presence in the Chinese market. This joint venture will initially focus on development, production, and marketing of its Restore soft-suit exoskeleton for stroke patients in a rehabilitation, followed by commercialization of its spinal cord injury products for rehabilitation use.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The growth in the disposable income and the rapid adoption and popularity of enhanced gadgets are some of the primary drivers for the market in this geographic region. According to the Consumer Technology Association, in 2018, around 46.1 million wearable devices were forecasted to be shipped in the United States. On the other hand, improving lifestyles and growing health-conscious youths are boosting the demand for wearables, which in turn, is expected to impact the human enhancement market in the region.

– Smart clothing has also become a critical component in the creation of new military uniforms, to improve the health of the soldier while providing added battlefield insight. The military has entered into a partnership with various industry leaders, government agencies, and academia to support and advance the development of smart clothing solutions that would be beneficial to the U.S. military by giving them a technological and tactical advantage over its opponent.

– The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California is looking forward to develop smart uniforms for the soldiers that are breathable and are also designed to shield them from hazards such as viruses and chemical weapons.

Market Overview:

The human enhancement market is expected to witness a CAGR over 38% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The human enhancement will bestow human beings with the ability to transcend to greater heights, ranging from improving their health and bodily capabilities as well as making them overall more versatile, functional and productive.

– People want to lead a healthy life and advancements in technology, such as sensors, and medical devices have supported their cause. The urge to stay at the peak of health, enhance features, and overcome limitations are motivating people to invest in healthcare devices. Wearable technology is a trend that integrates electronics to the daily activities and fits into the changing lifestyles and can be worn on any part of the body. Wearables, which can assist people with mental illnesses are crucial for society.

– The is struggling with one of its worst-ever drug crises. Around 50 million people in the country experience chronic pain daily, and people are turning to opioid to relieve pain. This, in turn, leads to addiction, which is killing more people every week from opioid-related overdoses. •Thus, many companies are taking initiatives to create alternative methods of pain relief and prevent opioid addiction. Such trends are expected to influence the human augmentation market over the forecast period. Key Manufacturers Like

