Commercial Robotics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Key Market Trends:

Drones in Military and Defense to Offer Huge Opportunity for Commercial Robotics Market

– Military robot automation of the defense process is the next wave of military evolution. As automated systems and networking complement the Internet, communication is facilitated on a global basis. Over the past decade, there have been increasing levels of investment in surveillance and security in the defense sector.

– From 2017, the US military and its partners started expanding their use of drones, turning them for logistical purposes, like resupply while expanding their abilities to defend against enemy drones.

– The UAVs and drones are increasingly being adopted in the defense & military sector worldwide owing to their benefits, such as enemy tracking, use in war zones in reconnaissance of unknown areas or buildings, and force protection and to assist in searches for lost or injured soldiers, as well as a real-time view of various missions.

– Thus, with the increase in defense spending globally and advancements in technology, military and defense account for a significant share in the commercial robotics market.

North America to Dominate the Market

– The North American region is set to lead the market for commercial robotics due to the widespread acceptance of the infrastructure required for the adoption of commercial robotic systems.

– The steady technological advancement of the healthcare sector in North America is a major driver for the commercial robotics market in the region. The U.S being home to some of the largest players in the market and being a pioneer in the adoption of surgical robots is one of the primary factors that has influenced the growth during the past decade.

– The defence & security sector also accounts for a significant portion of the demand for robotics in the region, as developed countries in these regions have focused on military modernization in the recent past. However, the airborne drones have seen a phenomenal increase in their application because of its heavy usage in security and surveillance.

– In 2016, the Pentagon, the Department of Defence in the U.S. had deployed drones to spy over U.S. territory for non-military missions over the past decade. These factors have increased the demand for security robots in North America.

Market Overview:

The global commercial robotics market was valued at USD 8.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 43.96 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 33.21%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The companies are collaborating to introduce commercial robotics for various application. For instance, in November 2018, SoftBank Robotics and Brain Corp collaboratively announced commercial robot vacuum in Japan, specially designed to be utilized in office environment and retail.

– The commercial robots are widely used in the field, as autonomous guided, drones, and in medical applications. The exceptional service offered by commercial robots over conventional ways is likely to boost investment and utilization.

– Drones are primarily getting popular and integrated into diverse applications including commercial space. In addition, various startups and tech giants are rigorously investing in this technology to garner higher market share at an early stage. For instance, in December 2018, The Ministry of Civil Aviation, India announced an online platform for the registration of drones, Digital Sky for commercial and personal drone flights.

– Moreover, the medical robotics sector has developed at a rapid rate owing to the growing acknowledgment of its benefits in the healthcare sector. The healthcare industry is particularly strongly leaned towards technological innovation the IoT and investments in robotics have been the major contributors to the growth of the market. Key Manufacturers Like

