Business Productivity Software Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

Key Market Trends:
Cloud-Based Business Productivity Software to have the Highest Adoption Rate
– Across all industries, business leaders are seeking out every opportunity to enhance productivity and coordinate teams to maintain a strong competitive position and continue to expand. Making strategic use of a cloud-based productivity suite may be one way to gain an edge.
– The software aid to improve connectivity and integration, by making files, documents and excels sheets online with a greater ability to share data online and real-time. These files can be downloaded and used from anywhere around the world for offline access.
– Cloud-Based Productivity Software helps the organizations to boost productivity, connectivity, mobility, secure and reliable storage of data and files, and easy and immediate access. These are some of the major factors stimulating increased adoption. Also, in this data-driven business world, organizations have plenty of information at its disposal. Cloud-based software aids organizations to systematically maintain these data so that they are easily accessible for use.
– For instance, some of the most popular software amongst the organizations are Microsoft Office 365, Google apps for business, Zoho, Adobe online services, Calendar, HyperOffice, etc.
North America is Expected to Hold a Majority Share
– North America is estimated to dominate the business productivity software market. The growth in this market is majorly driven by the early adoption of the technological advancements in the region. North America is the most mature market in terms of cloud computing services adoption, or AI and IoT adoption due to several factors, such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise.
– For instance, According to a 2018 survey by Right Scale, 80% of enterprises are both running apps on or experimenting with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as their preferred cloud platform. 67% of enterprises are running apps on (45%) and experimenting on (22%) the Microsoft Azure platform. 18% of enterprises are using Google’s Cloud Platform for applications today, with 23% evaluating the platform for future use.
– Moreover, the major productivity software vendors like Amazon Web Services Inc. (US), Microsoft (Office 365), Google, etc. are based in this region and hence there is strong competition in this region. Also, North America’s strong financial position enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. These advantages have provided organizations in the region a competitive edge in the market.
Market Overview:
Detailed TOC of Business Productivity Software Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Smartphone Penetration and Increased Adoption of BYOD
4.2.2 Growing Demand for Cloud Computing, Business Intelligence, and AI
4.2.3 Growing Need for Data Management
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Installation and Training Costs
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-Premise
5.1.2 On-Cloud
5.2 By Size of the Enterprise
5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.2.2 Large Enterprises
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Telecommunication
5.3.3 Manufacturing
5.3.4 Media & Entertainment
5.3.5 Transportation
5.3.6 Retail
5.3.7 Other End-user Industry
5.4 By Solutions
5.4.1 Content Management & Collaboration
5.4.2 Asset Creation
5.4.3 AI & Predictive Analytics
5.4.4 Structured Work Management
5.4.5 Other Solutions
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.2 Google LLC
6.1.3 Oracle Corporation
6.1.4 Symantec Corporation
6.1.5 SAP SE
6.1.6 Salesforce.com, Inc.
6.1.7 VMware, Inc.
6.1.8 IBM Corporation
6.1.9 Amazon.com, Inc.
6.1.10 AppScale Systems, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
