Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

"Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market" report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Robotic Automation to Drive the Market Growth
– Owing to rapid technological advancements in robotics and automation, the manufacturing sector has witnessed an increased adoption of robotics engineering and technology into its production process.
– Manufacturers are considering factors such as load, orientation, speed, precision, duty cycle, travel and environment before selecting the robot that will give the most effective and profitable results in their manufacturing plant.
– An articulated robot is one of the most discussed types of industrial robots. It resembles a human arm in its mechanical configuration. Articulated robots having six degrees of freedom are the most commonly used industrial robots as the design offers maximum flexibility and its use in various applications such as food packaging, automotive assembly, forging application, etc.
– Delta robots are also called parallel link robots as it consists of parallel joint linkages connected with a common base and are generally used for fast pick-and-place or product transfer applications, which gives growth to the market.
– Staubli Faverges SCA is a manufacturing robotics and a mechatronics supplying company and they are recognized for their magnificence, reliable strategies for over a century. This robot improves productivity without reducing floor space and hence making it perfect for low-volume production with increase in the market growth.
Asia Pacific to Witness a Significant Market Growth
– Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of AGVs in the world. Easy availability of affordable automation services is due to highly fragmented market and increasing production in the automobile sector are boosting the demand for AGVs in this region.
– The transportation segment is accounted for the major share in this region due to the rapid urbanization and increased industrial production.
– Vehicle automation, as with any other automation, requires good feedback and information about the status of vehicle operation to close the loop in automation control. MTS Temposonic sensors are rugged and reliable in Off-Highway applications, and with more than 15 years of field experience across construction, agriculture, and municipal vehicles, MTS sensors is at the forefront of vehicle automation in Asia-Pacific.
– Due to initiatives like Make in India, the country is attracting foreign investments. It is one of the very few countries in the world that has mass production of generic drugs, accounting for almost 20% of global export in terms of volume.
– Future initiatives are made by Government by recommending Make India a Trans-shipment cargo hub by developing world-class automated cargo and material handling facilities with 24×7 customs operations with establishment of air-freight stations, which are the key drivers for the growth of market in India.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market trends that influence the global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market
Detailed TOC of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rapid Growth of E-commerce in Automation for Faster Efficiency
4.3.2 Need for Automation in Maritime Applications for Improvement in Terminal Efficiency
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Limitation of Real-Time Wireless Control Due to Communication Delays
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Automated Fork Lift
5.1.2 Automated Tow/Tractor/Tugs
5.1.3 Unit Load
5.1.4 Assembly Line
5.1.5 Special Purpose
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Food & Beverage
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Retail
5.2.4 Electronics & Electrical
5.2.5 General Manufacturing
5.2.6 Pharmaceuticals
5.2.7 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amerden Inc.
6.1.2 Swisslog Holding
6.1.3 SSI Schaefer Systems International DWC LLC
6.1.4 KUKA Group
6.1.5 Jungheinrich Group
6.1.6 Murata Machinery
6.1.7 Dematic Corp.
6.1.8 Toyota Material Handling
6.1.9 Transbotics Corporation
6.1.10 John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation
6.1.11 ABB Ltd
6.1.12 Seegrid Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
