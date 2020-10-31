Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Advanced Metering Infrastructure market” and its expanding nature. The Advanced Metering Infrastructure market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Advanced Metering Infrastructure market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Advanced Metering Infrastructure market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Smart Meter is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– Smart meters are an internet capable measuring device used for water, energy and natural gas usage in commercial, residential and industrial areas. These systems consist of an electric meter, water meter, and control unit in a single package.

– Conventional meters can only measure water consumption whereas smart water meters helps in recording the total resource consumption, which also includes wastewater usage in several industries and many other applications.

– Currently, around 50% to 60% of the installed gas meter base in the and Canada are automated reading devices. Roughly, 52% of all the new meters sold in 2016 are AMI or AMR solutions. This share is predicted to increase more during the forecast period.

– The factors responsible for the growth of the smart water meter market are due to funding from the US federal and important water metering legislation. The various policies and privatization in this industry, about the usage of smart water meters for advanced metering infrastructure, is also supporting the growth of the market.

– In the United Kingdom, different energy end-user industries are using domestic smart meters to manage efficiency, reduce the carbon footprint, reduce expenditure and thereby increase the overall operations.

North America to Execute a Significant Growth

– In the US, the largest driver of the smart electricity meters market in conjunction with the deployment of smart electricity meter infrastructure has been American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) of 2009, which included funding for the Smart Grid Investment Grant (SGIG) program.

– More than 50% of the USD 7.9 billion in the SGIG (USD 3.4 billion from ARRA and USD 4.5 billion in matched funds from the private sector) was designated for advanced metering infrastructure. The top five smart meter manufacturers (Elster, GE Energy, Itron, Landis+Gyr, and Sensus) received a significant amount of more than USD 30 million in ARRA funds or matching funds. These factors have resulted in the direct growth of the smart electricity meters market in the United States.

– Further, Canada has also witnessed large-scale incorporation of smart electricity meters after the governmental mandate was introduced more than five years ago with the prime motive of reducing peak time loads. Thus, owing to increasing demand and stringent regulations are stimulating the adoption of smart meters across end users.

– The growth of the market is also increasing due to the growing population and rise in the number of water applications in the and Canada. Several features offered by smart water meters like time bases synchronized meter readings and system monitoring and control is expected to extend the market.

Detailed TOC of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.4 Market Definition

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Shift Toward Energy Efficient/Saving Alternatives

4.3.2 Favorable Governmental Regulations Driving Adoption

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Costs

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Devices & Services

5.1.1 Smart Meters

5.1.2 Meter Communication Infrastructure

5.1.3 Data Management

5.1.4 Services

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Industrial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Itron Inc.

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 Landis+Gyr

6.1.4 Sensus Solutions

6.1.5 Siemens AG

6.1.6 Silver Spring Networks

6.1.7 Aclara Technologies LLC

6.1.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.9 General Electric Corporation

6.1.10 Trilliant Inc.

6.1.11 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.12 Honeywell International Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

