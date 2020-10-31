3D Scanning Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“3D Scanning Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. 3D Scanning market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Medium Range 3D Scanning is Expected to Hold Major Market Share
– Phase shift 3D scanners are ideal for medium range scan needs, such as large pumps, automobiles, and industrial equipment. These scanners capture millions of points by rotating 360 degrees while spinning a mirror that redirects the laser outward toward the object or areas to be 3D scanned. Phase shift scanners are better-suited for scanning objects with maximum distance up to 300m or less.
– Medium-range terrestrial laser scanners, which measure point-to-point distances in spaces of 2-150 meters, are increasingly becoming critical for large-scale manufacturing and assembly operations’ applications, such as aircraft and ship assembly.
– Automotive radar is a massive market for medium and long-range technologies, and the rising trend of the autonomous vehicles is likely to further expand the scope of the technology.
– For instance, in October 2018, US-based Lunewave, a startup developing antenna and radar sensor technology with 3D printing for use in self-driving vehicles and other applications, raised USD 5 million in seed funding.
North America to Account for Major Share
– The is one of the most significant and momentous 3D scanning markets across the world with the healthcare, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, 3D Digital Corporation, research and education, entertainment and media is the significant, largest, and among some of the most advanced.
– 3D scanning opens up boundless possibilities for artists of any kind, allowing them to translate their most fantastic ideas into reality. For instance, the US media and entertainment (M&E) market, which is 33% of the global M&E industry, is the largest M&E market in the world especially, 3D animation production in the country, which houses the animation studios, such as Disney and Pixar. The technology drives forward the movie industry and video games – many stunts and visual effects would be difficult or even impossible to bring off before the advent of 3D scanning.
– Owing to Canada’s commitment to public access to healthcare, government spending on healthcare exceeds 10% of Canada’s GDP, one of the highest percentages in the developed world, which equates to well over USD 5000 in healthcare spending per capita. These coupled with the increased demand for plastic surgery, prosthetics, amputation, etc., are giving way for new 3D scanners and scanning technologies in the near future.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
3D Scanning market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the 3D Scanning market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the 3D Scanning market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of 3D Scanning market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries 3D Scanning market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of 3D Scanning ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of 3D Scanning market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in 3D Scanning space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the 3D Scanning market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global 3D Scanning Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of 3D Scanning Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the 3D Scanning market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the 3D Scanning market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and 3D Scanning market trends that influence the global 3D Scanning market
Detailed TOC of 3D Scanning Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
2.2 Study Assumptions
2.3 Analysis Methodology
2.4 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints
5.2 Market Drivers
5.2.1 Growing Demand for 3D Metrology Across Various Industries
5.2.2 Technological Innovations in the Market
5.3 Market Restraints
5.3.1 High Price of 3D Scanners
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Hardware
6.1.1.1 Optical Scanners
6.1.1.2 Structured Light Scanners
6.1.1.3 Laser Scanners
6.1.1.4 Other Hardware
6.1.2 Software
6.2 By Range
6.2.1 Short Range
6.2.2 Medium Range
6.2.3 Long Range
6.3 By Application
6.3.1 Reverse Engineering
6.3.2 Rapid Prototyping
6.3.3 Quality Control/Inspection
6.3.4 Face and Body Scanning
6.3.5 Digital Modeling
6.4 By End-user Vertical
6.4.1 Aerospace and Defense
6.4.2 Automotive
6.4.3 Healthcare
6.4.4 Manufacturing
6.4.5 Entertainment and Media
6.4.6 Architecture and Construction
6.4.7 Other End-user Verticals
6.5 Geography
6.5.1 North America
6.5.1.1 United States
6.5.1.2 Canada
6.5.2 Europe
6.5.2.1 United Kingdom
6.5.2.2 Germany
6.5.2.3 France
6.5.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.5.3 Asia-Pacific
6.5.3.1 China
6.5.3.2 Japan
6.5.3.3 India
6.5.3.4 Australia
6.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.5.4 Rest of the World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 3D Systems Inc.
7.1.2 CREAFORM
7.1.3 GOM
7.1.4 Faro Technologies Inc.
7.1.5 Topcon Corporation
7.1.6 Maptek Pty Ltd
7.1.7 Autodesk Inc.
7.1.8 3D Digital Corp
7.1.9 Hexagon AB
7.1.10 ShapeGrabber Inc.
7.1.11 Trimble Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
