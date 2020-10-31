Categories
Industrial Motors Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

Industrial Motors

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Industrial Motors market” and its expanding nature. The Industrial Motors market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The global industrial motors market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.11%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024, and reach a market value of USD 60.55 billion by 2024. With recent technological advancements and implementation of government policies like Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) in several countries gave rise to energy efficient motor systems, which increased the market share of the industrial motors.
  • In the modern era, substantial advances in technology have opened up opportunities to develop and manufacture electric motors for a wide range of applications in industries, such as automotive, agriculture, construction, and other industrial sectors.
  • A variety of barriers are hampering the adoption of energy efficient motors. The most significant costs for most of the motors are the energy costs, followed by maintenance, then the initial purchase costs.
  • The growth of industrial automation is expected to be split evenly among all the segments, which are supported by the discrete manufacturing growth and the growth of North American in the oil and gas sector. Hence, the growth of industrial automation leads to an increase in demand for the industrial motors market.

    Key Manufacturers

  • General Electric Company
  • ABB Ltd
  • Allen
  • Bradly Co. LLC (Rockwell Automation Inc.)
  • Siemens AG
  • Amtek Inc.
  • Arc Systems Inc.
  • Johnson Electric
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Toshiba International Corporation
  • Nidec Motor Corporation
  • Maxon Motor AG
  • Franklin Electric Co. Inc.
  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd
  • ATB Austria Antriebstechnik AG
  • Menzel Elektromotoren GmbH

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Industrial Motors market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Industrial Motors market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Industrial Motors market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • An electric motor is an electrical machine that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy. Most electric motors operate through the interaction between the motor’s magnetic field and winding currents to generate force in the form of rotation.

    TOC of Industrial Motors Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Industrial Motors market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Industrial Motors Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Industrial Motors market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Industrial Motors market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Industrial Motors market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Industrial Motors market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Industrial Motors market players

    Key Market Trends:

    High Voltage has Significant Share in the market

    High voltage (HV) motors are the rational choice for a multitude of industries, such as oil and gas, petrochemical, water, and wastewater, pulp and paper, electric utility, steel, marine, mining, and air separation. According to IEC 600038 standard, an electrical motor with the operating voltage over 35 kV is considered as HV motor.

    High voltage motors are in general considered as custom engineered products and it forms the part of a custom engineered family of industrial electric motors because each motor is engineered individually and is made-to-order to client specific requirements. These motors do not fall under the segment of common commodity business rules, such as Business-to-Customer (B2C) products.

    These needs drive the end user industry to maintain a reserve motor and creates an opportunity for the vendors who have better and proven supply chain track record. Vendors with a presence in the different business segments, such as electric equipment, cables, control systems, VFDs, etc. are expected to be benefitted in the market. This is because they can offer one point solution and is more accessible for the end users to track.

    The benefits associated with the high voltage supply include the direct supply form substations and efficiency improvements of a more extensive system than multiple small systems in heavy industry setup. This makes the market segment an essential segment of the market for the vendors.

    India has the Largest Share In the Market

    The Indian manufacturing sector is one of the highest growth sectors, registering a growth of 7.9% year-on-year growth. The Make in India initiative plans to make India equally attractive for domestic and foreign players and give global recognition to the Indian economy. By the end of 2020, it is expected that the Indian manufacturing sector touches USD 1 trillion.

    The country is planning to reach 175 GW of installed renewable capacity, which includes solar and wind power, by 2022. The country is also planning to derive 40% of the energy from renewable sources by 2030, which is at 15%, at present. Also, the World Bank has estimated India’s energy efficiency market at INR 1.6 lakh crore. Hence, the demand for an industrial motor is expected to grow further.

    For instance, in 2017, General Electric generated USD 4 billion of the company’s total revenue in India, and it all started with a hydropower plant at the Shivanasamudra Falls. Also, Siemens India Ltd posted a 16% revenue growth, for the first quarter of 2017, and continuing operation posted a 60% increase in net profit, to USD 36.923 million before taxes. Hence, the demand for an industrial motor is expected to grow further.

    ABB Ltd is also investing hugely in the Indian industrial sector. In 2016, ABB received several large HVDC orders from India. In October 2018, the company won an order of about INR 115 crore from Indian Railways (Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi) to supply traction transformers and motors.

    Study objectives of Industrial Motors Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Industrial Motors market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Industrial Motors market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Industrial Motors market trends that influence the global Industrial Motors market

    Detailed TOC of Industrial Motors Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Technological Advancements Leading To Energy Efficient And Environment Friendly Motors
    4.3.2 Development Of Cost Effective And Smarter Routers
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Portability Issues
    4.4.2 Higher Initial Investment For Procuring New Equipment And Upgrading Existing Equipment
    4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type of Motors
    5.1.1 Alternating Current (AC) Motors
    5.1.2 Direct Current (DC) Motor
    5.1.3 Other Types of Motors (Electrically Commutated (EC) Motors, Servomotors, Etc.)
    5.2 By Voltage
    5.2.1 High Voltage
    5.2.2 Medium Voltage
    5.2.3 Low Voltage
    5.3 By End User
    5.3.1 Oil and Gas
    5.3.2 Power Generation
    5.3.3 Mining and Metals
    5.3.4 Water and Wastewater Management
    5.3.5 Chemicals and Petrochemicals
    5.3.6 Discrete Manufacturing
    5.3.7 Other End Users
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 US
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 UK
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Russia
    5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 South Korea
    5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Latin America
    5.4.4.1 Brazil
    5.4.4.2 Argentina
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
    5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
    5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
    5.4.5.2 South Africa
    5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 General Electric Company
    6.1.2 ABB Ltd
    6.1.3 Allen – Bradly Co. LLC (Rockwell Automation Inc.)
    6.1.4 Siemens AG
    6.1.5 Amtek Inc.
    6.1.6 Arc Systems Inc.
    6.1.7 Johnson Electric
    6.1.8 Emerson Electric Co.
    6.1.9 Toshiba International Corporation
    6.1.10 Nidec Motor Corporation
    6.1.11 Maxon Motor AG
    6.1.12 Franklin Electric Co. Inc.
    6.1.13 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd
    6.1.14 ATB Austria Antriebstechnik AG
    6.1.15 Menzel Elektromotoren GmbH

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

